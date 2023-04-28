The Lady Panthers left no doubt, and paved their way to Oklahoma City.
Pittsburg faced off against Wapanucka in Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional tournament on Friday, using power at the plate for a 10-0 win to advance to the state tournament.
Lady Panthers coach Chad Graham said he was completely elated with his team, and seeing all their hard work pay off.
"Our girls are such a blessing to coach. They come to practice everyday with smiles on their faces, and put in the work," he said. "They deserve this, and we intend to enjoy every second of it."
Pittsburg wasted no time in jumping into an early lead. But as the Lady Panthers continued to swing the momentum, they turned up the dials to 11.
Rhyan Johnston drilled a ground ball up the middle, scoring two runs for the Lady Panthers. Brooke Mitchell later followed with an RBI knock, powering Pittsburg further into the lead.
Paige Barron added in a sacrifice fly to score a run, giving Pittsburg the 8-0 lead.
After locking things down defensively, the Lady Panthers got back to the bats the next inning. Catyn Graham led off with a double, and would later be scored on a knock from Akeira Hawk. Johnston later sent a high-flying ball to the fence, scoring another run for Pittsburg.
After that, it was all up to the defense — with a high-flying ball to left caught for the final out to seal away the win.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, they‘ll face the field at the 2023 OSSAA Class B Slow-pitch State tournament scheduled for May 2 at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here are the complete scores from the Whitesboro regional:
WHITESBORO REGIONAL
G1: Whitesboro 22, Wapanucka 1
G2: Pittsburg 9, Coleman/Victory Life 4
G3: Whitesboro 15, Pittsburg 0 (Whitesboro advances to state tournament)
G4: Wapanucka over Coleman/Victory Life
G5: Pittsburg 10, Wapanucka 0 (Pittsburg advances to state)
