OKLAHOMA CITY — Camryn Graham stuck to her assignment like glue and nabbed the pass out of the air as she was fouled. She took one determined look at her target and swished both free throws to ice the game and send the Lady Panthers to the semifinals.
No. 3 Pittsburg faced off against No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State girls basketball tournament on Thursday, where the Lady Panthers held on for the 49-44 win to advance to the next round.
Coach Jim Jenson said he told his girls in the previous timeout to not allow a three and settle for a two-point shot, but Camryn Graham came up big defensively.
“Never dreamed she’d get a hand on it,” he admitted. “She picked the right time to pick one out there.”
Jenson applauded the Pittsburg senior’s effort, saying she was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor Thursday.
“Cam made a play. She made plays all night. She shot the ball well,” he said.
He also pointed out the efforts of senior Keely Couch, who went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc on the way to 15 points.
“Keely has been playing that way off the bench for three or four weeks now, and she has just gotten better and better,” he said. “That was big for us, her off the bench. That changed the game. Honestly, that changed the game.”
Pittsburg (26-4) wasted no time in getting on the board with an Akiera Hawk triple, but Lookeba answered to jump into the lead. The two teams battled back and forth, but defensive efforts held the game to an 8-7 Lookeba lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, buckets from Madi Barger and Any Mashaney pushed Lookeba-Sickles further out in front. But Pittsburg chipped away, using points from Couch, Hawk, and Catyn Graham to slim the deficit down to three points midway through the period.
That’s when the Lady Panthers began lighting it up from beyond the arc, with Camryn Graham and Couch combining for four threes on the way to a 28-21 Pittsburg lead at the break.
Lookeba-Sickles (24-6) opened the second half with a three, but points from Hawk and Couch answered for Pittsburg. The Lady Panthers kept their foot on the accelerator, using triples from Hawk and Camryn Graham on the way to a 39-35 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Catyn Graham joined her sister in the three-point barrage, followed by a post-up shot by Hawk. Lookeba stayed on the attack itself, slimming the lead down to one possession in the game’s final 48 seconds.
But that’s when Camryn Graham’s defensive efforts and free throw shooting sealed away the win for Pittsburg.
Hawk led the way for Pittsburg with 17 points, followed by Couch with 15 points, Camryn Graham with 12 points, and Catyn Graham with five points.
“Everybody contributed tonight,” Jenson said. “We got the defensive stops when we needed. We try to pride ourselves on defense, and tonight worked for us.”
Pittsburg advances to the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday, facing off against No. 2 Lomega in a rematch of last season’s state title game. Jenson knows the Lady Panthers are looking at a similar path they traveled last year, but still wants to take things just one game at a time.
“Right now, I’m just happy to be one more game,” he laughed. “One more game, that’s all that matters right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.