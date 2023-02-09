The Cowgirls rode out front and never looked back.
Kiowa hosted Milburn in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B district tournament on Thursday, where the Cowgirls jumped out early for a 47-7 win to advance to the district championship.
Maccie Bain put the Cowgirls on the board first, with Paige Igou and Alison Wolfenbarger nailing back-to-back triples to extend the Kiowa lead. Allie Scrivner next hit a three of her own, with Maccie Bain and Shaylee Nichols adding scores on the way to a 21-0 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Igou secured a steal and found Scrivner for a layup. Nichols and Maccie Bain added consecutive buckets as the Cowgirls kept pushing forward. Milburn put itself on the board with free throws and a score, but Kiowa answered right back with a triple from Igou and a post score from Mollie Bain on the way to a 34-5 lead at the half.
Nichols got Kiowa moving once again at the start of the second half of play, with Wolfenbarger and Igou adding another pair of buckets. Nicole Griffen later adding a swishing three to put Kiowa up 43-5 after a defensive third quarter.
The Cowgirls stayed the course to the final buzzer, lassoing the win to advance to the district title game.
Wolfenbarger, Maccie Bain, Igou, and Nichols all led Kiowa with eight points each, Mollie Bain and Scrivner with five points each, Griffin with three points, and Kinley Jenson with two points.
The Cowgirls advance to the Area III District 1 finals 6 p.m. Saturday, facing off against Moyers. The victory also earns Kiowa an automatic bid to the regional tournament next week.
PITTSBURG 76, SOPER 10
The Lady Panthers were ready to pounce from the opening tip.
Pittsburg faced off against Super in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B district tournament on Thursday, where the Lady Panthers rocketed out to a 76-10 win to advance to the district championship.
Paige Kinsey got the Lady Panthers on the board first, followed by back-to-back triples from Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall for an early 9-0 lead as a timeout was called with 5:50 to play in the quarter.
On the other side, back-to-back steals led to points for Kinsey and Duvall before the Red Bears answered with a three. Catyn Graham responded with a triple of her own, followed by buckets from Akiera Hawk and Keely Couch as Pittsburg extended the lead on the way to a 29-3 score after the opening period.
In the second quarter, Hawk got Pittsburg moving once again with a post-up score, followed by free throws from Camryn Graham and another triple from her sister Catyn.
The Red Bears were later sent to the line twice, sinking three of the four foul shots to cut into the deficit. But the Lady Panthers responded with another run featuring points from Couch and Catyn Graham on the way to a 50-6 lead at the halftime break.
On the other side, Pittsburg kept its foot on the accelerator, nabbing points from Catyn Graham and Hawk to open the second half. As the Lady Panthers powered forward, they found themselves leading 69-6 after three quarters.
The Lady Panthers weren’t going to be denied as they kept pushing to the final horn, riding the wave of momentum to the win.
Catyn Graham led the way for Pittsburg with 25 points, followed by Hawk with 18 points, Couch with 12 points, Kinsey with 11 points, Duvall with five points, Camryn Graham and Mady Heffley with two points each, and Chuck Couch with a free throw.
The Lady Panthers advance to the Area III District 3 finals 6 p.m. Saturday, playing the winner between Ft. Towson and Wapanucka. The victory also earns Pittsburg an automatic bid to the regional tournament next week.
Here are the scores for local Class A-B schools in district play:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
G1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Allen vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
G1: Gans vs. Indianola, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Red Oak vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 9
G1: Moyers 42, Tupelo 39
G2: Kiowa 47, Milburn 7
Feb. 11
G3: Moyers vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 9
G1: Pittsburg 76, Soper 10
G2: Ft. Towson vs. Wapanucka, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
G3: Pittsburg vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 9
G1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 10
G1: Stuart vs. Hanna, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: McCurtain vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
