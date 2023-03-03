OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Panthers weren’t going down without a fight.
No. 3 Pittsburg battled against No. 2 Lomega in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State girls basketball semifinals on Friday, where the Lady Panthers fell 51-46 in a nail-biting battle.
Akiera Hawk opened up scoring for the Lady Panthers, but Lomega answered with two quick buckets to take the lead. Catyn Graham answered with a three, but a free throw for the Lady Raiders tied up the game at 5-5.
Camryn Graham next found her shot, swishing a triple. Hawk later added to the score with a backdoor floater, leading to an 11-9 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Hawk once again go Pittsburg going — but Lomega answered to tie up the game at 13-13. The Lady Raiders then turned up the press, and used an 11-6 run to lead 24-19 over the Lady Panthers heading into the locker room.
Camryn Graham nailed five quick points to start the second half, later followed by a Keely Couch triple. But Lomega found an answer, ending the third quarter with a 9-2 run on the way to a 41-33 lead after three quarters.
Hawk and Catyn Graham combined for three points to start the final period, cutting the deficit down to five points. Lomega’s Abby Swart hit a reverse layup in response, but Catyn Graham punched right back with a score of her own with five minutes to play.
Hawk followed that up with a huge corner three, cutting the lead down to two points. Couch next added in a hard-earned bucket, tying up the game at 43-43 with two minutes remaining in the game.
But Lomega’s Jenny Penaran hit a three in response, forcing the Lady Panthers to foul to stop the clock. The Lady Raiders made their free throws, sealing away the game.
Catyn Graham led Pittsburg with 14 points, followed by Hawk with 12 points, Camryn Graham with 11 points, Couch with six points, and Paege Kinsey with three points.
Lomega advances to face top-ranked Hammon in the OSSAA Class B State championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pittsburg finishes the season with a record of 26-5, a Pitt 8 Conference Tournament title, district, regional, and area crowns, and a state semifinal appearance.
