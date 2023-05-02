OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Panthers weren’t going down without a fight.
Pittsburg battled against Caney in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Slow-pitch tournament Tuesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, where the Lady Panthers fell 11-10 in an extra-innings nail biter.
The Lady Cougars jumped out early, scoring five runs in the first three innings to take the lead. But as the Lady Panthers took to the bats at the top of the fourth inning, that lead quickly evaporated.
Camryn Graham and Akiera Hawk led off with a pair of hits to put two on base, and Colby Burchfield followed with an RBI knock to put the Lady Panthers on the board. Rhyan Johnston next stepped up and hit a ball into play, resulting in another run for Pittsburg.
The hits become contagious throughout the Pittsburg lineup. Brooke Mitchell hit an RBI single, and balls put into play by Paige Barron and Aspen Duvall plated two more runs — tying up the game at 5-5.
Catyn Graham later hit a high-flying ball that was dropped, resulting in two more runs scoring for the Lady Panthers. Pittsburg nabbed two more runs thanks to balls put into play by Hawk and Burchfield, propelling the Lady Panthers into the 10-5 lead.
Caney answered and held off the Lady Panthers in the next few frames, tying up the game at 10-10 and sending it into extra innings.
It was a battle to the end, but the Lady Cougars hit an ball up the middle to score a run and seal the win.
Burchfield led the way at the plate for Pittsburg with three RBIs on the day, followed by Mitchell, Barron, and Duvall combining for three more.
The Lady Panthers finish their season with a record of 20-14, district and regional titles, and a state quarterfinal appearance.
Here are the complete 2023 OSSAA Class B State Slow-pitch tournament bracket:
G1: Caney 11, Pittsburg 10 (Ext. Inn.)
G2: Leedey 8, Mt. View-Gotebo 1
G3: Arnett vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 10 a.m.
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro, 10 a.m.
G5: Caney vs. Leedey, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1 p.m.
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 5:30 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
