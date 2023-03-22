The tournament field is set.
The Pitt 8 Conference baseball coaches held a meeting on Wednesday, officially seeding teams and scheduling the bracket for the 2023 Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament.
The 2023 Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 30-April 1, with Kiowa High School serving as the host site — pending weather changes.
Crowder was named as the top overall seed of the tournament, as voted on by the coaches. The Demons are entering this season’s tournament as the defending champions following last year’s win over runner-up Kiowa.
The Cowboys were named the second seed in the tournament, with Stuart following as the three seed.
Indianola was named the fourth seed, followed by Haileyville, Canadian, Savanna, and Pittsburg.
The Demons will battle the Panthers in the first game to open the tournament, followed by Haileyville taking on Indianola, the Hornets facing the Cougars, and the Bulldogs and Cowboys rounding out the first day of competition.
Home teams will wear their light uniforms, while the run rule is set at 12, 10, and eight after three, four, and five innings, respectively.
Here is the complete 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament bracket:
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
G1 Crowder vs. Pittsburg, 10 a.m.
G2 Haileyville vs, Indianola, noon
G3 Stuart vs. Canadian, 2 p.m.
G4 Savanna vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 10 a.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, noon
G7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2 p.m.
G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
G9: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 10 a.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, noon (Winner named third place)
G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 2 p.m. (Winner named tournament champion)
