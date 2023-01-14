The Panthers are no stranger to battling against adversity.
Pittsburg began the 2022-2023 season jumping into the fire of competition, and with a new head coach — as former assistant Wes Wood took over the helm of the boys program this season.
Wood said his team has had its fair share of battles, but that only helps serve to build up their strength.
“We’ve played a fairly tough schedule,” he said. “(Our record) may not really be reflective of who we are.”
But the Panthers’ tenacity has paid off in successful ways as they continue to battle. They recently opened up the 2023 side of the season with a push into a consolation championship at the Red River Shootout over Achille, and are now setting their sights on the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
The Panthers have already seen a few conference opponents in season, taking wins over Indianola and Haileyville.
Pittsburg will open up the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament at 8 p.m. Tuesday as the fifth-seed Panthers take on four-seed Kiowa.
Pittsburg was last year’s runner-up after falling in a wire-to-wire battle with Stuart. And they’ll have plenty of firepower to draw upon when they hit the court this season.
2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team members Parker Horton and Matthew Rice are among the top returners for the Panthers. Horton averaged 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season, while Rice averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
Other players include Josh Nix, Will Caudill, and Garrett Wood.
Wood said his team has a balance of upper and lowerclassmen, which has plenty of positives as they navigate the gauntlet of a season. But they’ve seen plenty of progress, and continue to climb as the face each battle head-on.
“We’re kind of a mixture. We’re an older team and a younger team,” he said. “Everybody off the bench is a freshmen, but they’re still learning, for sure.”
