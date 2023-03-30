The Panthers are back.
Pittsburg will take to the diamond this week at Kiowa as the team returns to the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament.
The Panthers make their first appearance as a full team in the tournament in five years, having spent the last few seasons in a co-op with Haileyville. But now, they’re back with a full team of their own.
Coach Dustin Beasley leads the charge for the Panthers, and as the Panthers have been focused on building their game on the diamond.
The Panthers boast a young roster comprised of a bevy of freshmen talent featuring Caleb Jones, Tucker Eaves, Landon Patterson, Brandon Alvarez, Kindin Dibble, Cash Rice, Aiden Whitmore, Eli Golden, Dan Patton, and Dominic Erikson — but that doesn’t stop them from giving their all and meeting every challenge head-on.
Like every other team in the conference, Pittsburg has had to deal with the weather and multiple postponements and rain-outs. Still, they have been able to face at least one Pitt 8 opponent in the regular season — opening the season on the road at Stuart earlier this month.
Now, the Panthers will be setting their sights on the Pitt 8 field, which is completely filled for the first time since 2018. They’re excited for the opportunity, and are determined to make the best of it.
Pittsburg will play in the opening game on Thursday, in a first-round matchup against Crowder at 10 a.m.
