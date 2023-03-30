The Warriors are ready to heat up the action.
Indianola will battle against the competition at the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Kiowa, pitting the Warriors against their fellow conference members.
Indianola comes into this season’s tournament following 2022’s consolation championship finish with a 10-2 win over Canadian.
Coach Jonathan Miller has said it’s always a battle when facing the conference field, but that he and his team focus on each game as it comes — using it to power themselves forward.
“Pitt 8 is full of loaded teams. Every game you play is going to be against a tough opponent,” he said. “All we’re trying to do is focus on our jobs and get our reps in that we can. We’re going to play a good team no matter which side of the bracket we’re on, no matter which day it is.”
The Warriors have had to fight the ever-changing March weather and multiple rainouts, keeping them from facing some of their conference brethren. But they have been able to have a few Pitt 8 battles against teams such as Canadian and Savanna.
But the Warriors roster boasts a bevy of senior leadership, including 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area fall baseball teams members Joshua O’Dell, Noah Peterson, and Parker Fox.
As a team, the Warriors are making connections at the plate — recording a .426 batting average and earning more than 35 RBIs so far this spring.
The Warriors will battle with their mascot counterparts from Haileyville in the first round of the tournament Thursday at noon. and while they’ve seen their share of adversity, Miller has mentioned how important Pitt 8 play can be for his team.
“(These games) can help us go a long way to get to where we’re trying to go.”
