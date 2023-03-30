The Hornets are ready for battle.
Stuart will be seeking to best the conference contestants during the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament this week at Kiowa.
The Hornets earned third-place honors last spring with a 13-5 win over Haileyville. This season, Stuart enters ranked as a top 15 team in Class B and the third seed in the Pitt 8 Tournament.
Coach Trent Homer has talked about the challenges of spring baseball, from weather cancellations and postponements to offseason work leading up to opening day.
“There’s next to no practice at all (before spring baseball),” Homer said. “So you’ve got to start getting your arms in shape on the weekend during basketball and outside of basketball practice. But you kind of play yourself into shape.”
The Hornets are just like every other team in the state as they’ve battled against the weather, but have also seen plenty of action — including wins over teams such as Henryetta, Okemah, and Wetumka.
Stuart has also been able to battle against at least one Pitt 8 foe, earning a win over Pittsburg in the first game of the season.
The Hornets have a roster filled with experienced veterans and young talent, including 2022 McAlester News-Captial Fall Baseball All Area Teams members freshman Zack Luker, Nolan Stewart, Dallin Whitaker, and Cody Cook, sophomores Trenton Wimberly and Wyatt Clayton, seniors Austin Mayer, Keaton Crenshaw and Kobe Wilson.
Stuart will face fellow green-clad team Canadian in the opening round in the final game of the day on Thursday, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. and as Homer mentioned, the Hornets will have to come ready to play each day as they face their most-familiar foes.
“We kind of know what everyone is like. It’s going to be tough,” he said. “We’re going to have to play well…it’s baseball. Anybody can beat anybody.”
