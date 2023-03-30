The Warriors are readying to face the field.
Haileyville will face off against the competition at the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Kiowa, pitting the Warriors against their fellow conference members.
Haileyville returns to the 2023 edition of the tournament after an appearance in last spring season season’s third place game against Stuart.
Coach Roy West has talked about how the competition against conference foes is always a challenge, but one they’re ready to meet head on.
“It’s tough, it’s a tough conference,” he said. “We know what they’re like because we see them a lot. But you’re going to have to show up and be ready to play.”
The Warriors have had to fight the temperamental March weather and multiple rainouts, keeping them from facing most of their conference fellows in regular season play this month — with the only game coming March 20 at Kiowa.
But Haileyville does have plenty of experience it’s bringing into the spring season, including 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area fall baseball teams members senior Turner West, and freshmen Max Comstock and Nate Champion.
The Warriors will battle with their mascot counterparts from Indianola in the first round of the tournament Thursday at noon.
