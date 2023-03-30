The Demons are ready to run it back.
Crowder will be facing its conference fellow during the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament this week at Kiowa, where the Demons are defending champions.
The Demons earned their third-consecutive Pitt 8 title with last season’s win over Kiowa, and coach Casey Henry said he was proud of the way his team went to work to achieve their goals in that game.
“I thought the boys came out really hard, they were focused, and that’s all we ask of them,” Henry said. “Just play hard, be focused, and know the goal we want to achieve.”
Crowder has already seen many successes this season, including wins over ranked opponents in their respective classes such as Buffalo Valley and Latta. The Demons have also battled the elements that forced rain outs, but have seen at least one conference game — a win over Savanna in the first game of the season.
Crowder now returns to conference tournament competition this season as the top-seeded team, with plenty of weapons at its disposal.
One of those weapons is 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fall Baseball Player of the Year Royce Florenzano, as well as fellow all-area teams members Logan Anderson, Trevor Chancellor, Cooper Allison, and E.J. Crow.
This spring, the Demons are collecting success at the plate with more than 30 RBIs and three players — Florenzano, Allison, and Anderson — averaging .300 and above.
On the mound, the combined efforts of Florenzano, Allison, Sevryn Mills, Chancellor, and Crow combining for more than 65 strikeouts so far on the season.
The Demons will open up the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament with the first game of the day on Thursday, with a 10 a.m. first pitch set against Pittsburg.
And Henry knows the key to his team’s successes is approaching this tournament like they do every game.
“Just be constant, and bring the energy every day,” he said.
