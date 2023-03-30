The Cowboys are readying to rock on their home field.
Kiowa is readying to rumble at the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament this week, while also serving as the tournament host site.
The school was originally scheduled to host last year’s tournament, but it was moved to McAlester due to excessive rain. This season, though, coach Justin Wood said the school is ready to host once more.
The Cowboys finished as the runner-up last season against Crowder, and will once again be looking to return to the championship game.
Kiowa’s had to battle the weather just like the rest of the conference, but have seen success to start the season — earning a top 10 ranking in Class B. The Cowboys have also been able to see several Pitt 8 teams so far this season, with wins over Canadian and Haileyville.
The Cowboys boast a roster of talent fresh off a state tournament appearance in the fall of 2022, including McAlester News-Capital Fall Baseball All Area Teams members Twine Palmer, Chandler Kelley, Hunter Boatright, Cody Scrivner, Cooper McClendon, Cason Church, Shooter Boatright, and Landon Peterson.
As a team, the Cowboys have earned more than 25 RBIs at the plate so far this season. On the mound, the pitching efforts of Shooter and Hunter Boatright and Peterson have struck out more than 40 batters in the month of March.
Wood has said he is proud of the work his team puts into their craft every day, and knows the hard work pays off.
“This is a good group of kids as far as they’re here when they’re supposed to, they work hard when they’re here,” he said. “They do all the little things that you ask of them.”
The second-seed Cowboys will open the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Thursday against Savanna, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
