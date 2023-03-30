Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Cherokee, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties. * WIND...West to southwest winds 20 to 40 miles an hour with gusts of 35 to 50 miles an hour. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&