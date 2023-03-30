The Cougars are coming ready for conference battles.
Canadian will be facing the competition at the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Kiowa.
Coach Larry Tucker said he has a young roster of go-getters, as the Cougars come ready to face any adversity head-on.
“We’ve got a hungry ball club,” he said.
The Cougars are returning to the Pitt 8 Tournament following last year’s consolation runner-up finish against Indianola. This year, the young squad is continuing to build on itself as they prepare to face their conference brethren.
Canadian has already seen a few Pitt 8 teams in regular season action this spring, with games against the likes of Kiowa, Indianola, and Crowder, and a win over Savanna.
But as they ready to begin tournament play, the Cougars will be setting their sights on the opening game against Stuart Thursday at 4 p.m.
As a team, the Cougars offense has scored more than 20 runs to start the season. Defensively, a majority of the pitching duties have come through the likes of T.J. Cook and Gabe Hubbard — with the pair combining for nearly 30 strikeouts.
Tucker has talked before about building up a young team, and said the key is to take each game as it comes, and focus on the task at hand — constantly building and working on their craft with every frame.
“Just compete one inning at a time,” he said. “No matter the score, just stay competitive every inning. That’s the goal.”
