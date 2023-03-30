The Bulldogs are bracing for battle this week.
Savanna is setting itself up for battle this week against the conference competition during the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Kiowa.
The Bulldogs saw their journey through the tournament last season end in the consolation semifinals. But now, the slate is wiped clean as they ready to face the Pitt 8 field once more.
And Savanna will be taking to the diamond with a new face at the helm, as Todd Stone took over the head coaching duties. As with all teams in new eras, there’s been some adversity. But the Bulldogs are building every time they take to the field.
Stone is a former baseball player himself. A graduate of Kiowa High School, he won a NCAA Division II national championship with Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2000 and drafted by the Cincinnati Reds that same year.
Stone and the Bulldogs have been putting in the work this season, and have already matched up against several Pitt 8 teams this spring — with battles against Crowder, Canadian, and Indianola.
Now, the Bulldogs will be setting their sights on tournament play.
Savanna’s roster consists of both veteran and young talent, including the likes of seniors Levi Franklin and Gavin Jaffe, juniors Dominic Nabors, Kinyon Burge and Cade Smith, sophomores Meeko Leflore and Garrett Ward, freshman Keaton Harkey, and many more.
Savanna will begin its 2023 Pitt 8 journey on Thursday, with a 2 p.m. first pitch against Kiowa in the opening round of the tournament.
