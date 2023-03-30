Stuart and Canadian battled in the final game of the first round of play at the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament, but the game was suspended to Friday due to weather.
The Hornets held a 4-0 lead over the Cougars in the top of the fourth inning when play was suspended. The two teams are now scheduled to resume play at 10 a.m. Friday, pending field conditions.
KIOWA 10, SAVANNA 0
Kiowa took on Savanna in the first round of the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament on their home field Thursday, with the Cowboys taking a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs.
The Cowboys advance to the semifinal round 11 a.m. Friday, facing off against the winner between Stuart and Canadian.
The Bulldogs move into the consolation semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday, battling against the loser between Stuart and Canadian.
INDIANOLA 6, HAILEYVILLE 3
Indianola and Haileyville faced off in the opening day of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament on Thursday at Kiowa, where the Warriors of Indianola took the 6-3 win.
Haileyville got on the board first in the opening Fram, using an RBI single from Max Comstock. The Warriors later added another run in the top of the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead over Indianola.
But Indianola struck back in the bottom of the third inning. Brayden Hall hit a grounder for a double that scored two to tie up the game, and Parker Fox followed with a line drive that scored Hall to put the Warriors into the 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Noah Peterson nabbed an RBI double to extend the lead. But Haileyville responded with a single from Comstock for the RBI to make it a 4-3 Indianola lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
It was there that Brandon Wilson earned an RBI single to extend the lead once more for Indianola. The Warriors added another run from a Peterson double, sealing away the win.
Peterson led the way for Indianola, going 2-2 with two RBIs. Ford Peterson and Joshua O’Dell combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound.
Comstock led Haileyville, going 2-4 with two RBIs. Aiden Woody and West combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
Indianola advances to Friday’s semifinal round to face off against Crowder, with first pitch set for 3 p.m.
Haileyville moves into the consolation semifinal against Pittsburg, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
CROWDER 16, PITTSBURG 0
Crowder took on Pittsburg in the opening game of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament on Thursday at Kiowa, where the Demons jumped out to a 16-0 win.
The Demons got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, with a Cooper Allison double scoring two. Sevryn Mills and Kelton Bloxham were both later hit by pitch with bases loaded, scoring another two runs for the Demons.
Jeffrie Byington followed with an RBI single to center, and E.J. Crow added an RBI single the next at bat. Royce Florenzano gave Crowder two runs on a double to left, with Trevor Chancellor following with an RBI single to center.
Ralin Dean next singled on a grounder to score another run, and Bloxham returned for a two-run double to give Crowder the 12-0 lead after the first inning.
Crowder earned four more runs in the bottom of the second inning with hits from Dean, Jonathan Lizik, Tristen Hubbard, and a walk for Braxton Thompson, sealing away the game for the Demons.
Bloxham led with three RBIs, followed by Florenzano, Dean, and Allison with two RBIs each, and Chancellor, Lizik, Hubbard, Thompson, and Byington with one each. On the mound, Crow finished with four strikeouts.
For Pittsburg, Aiden Woodmore earned three strikeouts on the mound.
Crowder advances to Friday’s semifinal round to face off against Indianola, with first pitch set for 3 p.m.
Pittsburg moves into the consolation semifinal against Haileyville, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
