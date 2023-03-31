Haileyville and Pittsburg battled in the consolation semifinal nightcap at the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament in Crowder on Friday, where the Warriors took the 11-1 win to advance to the consolation finals.
The Panthers struck first in the top of the first inning, with Aiden Whitmore taking advantage of an error to cross home plate for the 1-0 lead.
But the Warriors answered right back in the bottom frame, with walks for Turner West and Aiden Woody putting two on the bags. West would steal home for a score to tie, as Max Comstock singled to put another on base.
Woody would then have his own steal of home plate to extend the lead, with Comstock scoring on a wild pitch to give Haileyville a 4-1 lead after the first inning.
In the second inning, Comstock again found his way around the horn for the score. Tyler Mordecai later scored as well, extending the lead for the Warriors.
Alex Richards started off the third inning for Haileyville with a score, followed by Lexi Jeffery and Cameron Sensibaugh with another run each. West next hit an RBI single, pushing the lead out to eight runs.
West scored once more on a steal, giving Haileyville the 10-1 lead after three innings.
And in the bottom of the fourth inning, Nate Champion made his way around the horn and scored to seal away the win and send the Warriors to the consolation final.
West threw a no-hitter in the win, striking out 10 batters.
Haileyville will next set its sights on Canadian, as the pair will battle for the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation championship 10 a.m. Saturday at Kiowa.
CROWDER 12, INDIANOLA 0 (Semifinals)
Crowder faced Indianola in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday on its home field, where the Demons blasted out to a 12-0 win.
Sevryn Mills got the start on the mound, earning three strikeouts in the top of the first inning to retire the side and put the Demons to the bats.
After a walk for Royce Florenzano and a single for Trevor Chancellor, a high-flying ball to center from Logan Anderson provided an opportunity for the baserunners — as the pair took advantage of a throwing error to score for the early 2-0 lead after the opening inning.
Mills once again took to the mound, striking out three consecutive batters to keep the Warriors at bay.
In the bottom of the inning, Mills led off with a single. A hit-by-pitch and an error filled up the bags for the Demons. Jonathan Lizik was then hit-by-bitch as well, scoring another run for Crowder.
Chancellor was next walked for another run, and Anderson hit another ball into play that resulted in a tag-and-score for the Demons to lead 5-0 after two innings.
But in the bottom of the third inning, Crowder hit it out of the park — literally.
After an RBI single for Mills and a walk for K Bloxham, a bunt by J Byington resulted in a score for Crowder, setting up Florenzano at the plate with two runners on.
Florenzano mashed the tater beyond the center field fence, extending the Demons’ lead. Later, it was Anderson’s turn — smashing a ball over left center field to enforce the run-rule win and sending Crowder to the championship game.
Next up for the Demons, they’ll face off against Stuart in the Pitt 8 Conference tourney title game 2 p.m. at Kiowa.
The Warriors will next face Kiowa at the Cowboys’ home field in the third-place game, with first pitch set for noon.
CANADIAN 19, SAVANNA 8 (Consolation semifinals)
Canadian and Savanna battled it out in the consolation semifinals of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Crowder Friday, where the Cougars used power at the plate for a 19-8 win to advance to the consolation championship.
The Cougars jumped out early in the opening frame as Gabe Hubbard drilled a two-RBI double to put them on the board first. They added another run with a ball put into play, leading to a 3-0 lead.
Later in the top of the second inning, Tyler Bird led off the frame with a double. After a walk for Brandon Ybannez, T.J. Cook put the ball into play — leading to two more runs for the Cougars. Macen Cano and Aiden Beshear followed with RBI singles, putting Canadian up 10-0.
But the Bulldogs battled back in the bottom of the inning.
Gavin Jaffe hit a hard-knocked ball to the center field fence, and Kinyon Burge got on base to put runners in the corners. Ryan Ward next hit an RBI single, with an error afterward resulting in another run for Savanna.
Levi Franklin added on an RBI double, and battling at the plate led to three more runs after that. Burge got one final knock for the Bulldogs, resulting in two runs and trimming the deficit down to two runs.
The Cougars had an answer in the top of the next inning, scoring three more runs to extend the lead back to five.
Later in the top of the fourth inning, Hubbard again made waves with a two-run dinger over the left field fence to get the Cougars moving once more. That exploded into a six-run inning, sealing the win.
Next up for Canadian, the Cougars will advance to the consolation championship at 10 a.m. Saturday against Haileyville.
STUART 11, KIOWA 1 (Semifinals)
Stuart and Kiowa faced off in semifinal action at the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Crowder on Friday, where the Hornets used red-hot hitting to take an 11-1 win and advance to the championship game.
The Hornets wasted no time at the plate to start the game, with back-to-back doubles from 14 and 25 putting Stuart on the board. Keaton Crenshaw and Cody Cook added another pair of knocks to score three more runs on the way to a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the second inning, Stuart quickly loaded up the bases before scoring on a passed ball opportunity. Easton Myskey then hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring another run for the Hornets.
Stuart added another four runs via back-to-back hits from Wimberly and Crenshaw to extend the lead to 10-0.
Kiowa put itself on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Shooter Boatright putting the ball into play to score his brother Hunter Boatright.
But the Hornets answered in the top of the fifth inning with a sac fly from Wimberly, sealing away the win.
Stuart now advances to the Pitt 8 Tournament championship game, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiowa against the winner between Crowder and Indianola.
Kiowa moves into the third place game at noon Saturday, facing off against Indianola.
STUART 14, CANADIAN 3 (First round)
Stuart and Canadian picked back up where they left off as play resumed Friday at Crowder for the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament, where the Hornets powered to a 14-3 win.
After having the game suspended due to weather on Thursday with a 4-0 lead, Stuart got back to work in the top of the fourth inning Friday.
Austin Mayer led off the day with a double, later being scored on an RBI knock from Cody Cook. Nolan Stewart then hit a high flying ball to left field that scored another run.
The Hornets kept adding up the runs, with RBIs from Zack Luker, Dalin Whitaker, and Colt Carlton leading to a 9-0 lead.
But the Cougars responded in the bottom of the inning, using a double from Macen Cano and an RBI single from Aiden Beshear to score a run.
Back at the top of the fifth inning, Keaton Crenshaw put two runs on the board with a double. He would himself be scored thanks to a ground ball put into play by Luker.
Whitaker and Nolan Lindley added in RBI knocks as well, extending the Stuart lead to 14-1.
Canadian scored twice more in the bottom of the fifth, but the Stuart defense held on to seal away the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.