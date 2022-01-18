The Lady Hornets are heading to the semifinals.
Stuart and Savanna battled it out in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Savanna, with the Lady Hornets jumping out to the 60-37 win and advancing to the next round.
The Lady Hornets blasted out of the gate, rattling off 17 straight points before the scoring run was broken by Makenna Hoffman being fouled on a made bucket and sinking the following foul shot for Savanna.
The two teams battled for the remainder of the quarter, leading to a 27-8 Stuart lead after the opening period.
In the second period, both teams traded scores before Sophia Calistro and Brionna Fryer cut into the deficit. The Lady Hornets would answer, leading to a 34-15 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the back and forth continued. Fryer, Addison Moore and Adrianna Carpernter all contributed buckets for the Lady Bulldogs, with Braelyn Blasengame and Addisyn Dalton being among the response for the Lady Hornets.
Leading 55-24 into the final quarter, the Lady Hornets got going offensively once again with free throws from Haddie Lindley. But Savanna kept pace, with Kayleigh Post driving for a two-point score through the paint.
The two teams fought to the end, but it’d be the Lady Hornets staying out ahead for the win.
Lindley led the way for Stuart with 23 points, Dalton with 15 points, and Blasengame with eight points.
Calistro led the way for Savanna with 10 points, followed by Hoffman and Fryer with eight points each, and Moore with six points.
Next up for the Lady Hornets, they will face off against Crowder on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Canadian.
The Lady Bulldogs will take on Haileyville at 4 p.m. on Friday in their home gym at Savanna.
CROWDER 75, HAILEYVILLE 15
The Demonettes were glad to be back.
After missing out on last year’s tournament due to COVID-19, Crowder matched up against Haileyville in the opening round of the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Savanna, with the Demonettes pushing out to the 75-15 win.
In the opening quarter, Crowder bolted out into the lead with seven quick points. But Haileyville followed with a free throw from Krislynn Williams to put themselves on the board.
Later, the Lady Warriors added to their score thanks to buckets from Toni Waldurp and Liv Hauff to cut into the Crowder lead. But the Demonettes had a response with shots from Maggie Sockey, Brooky Surginer, and Kylie Smith to put themselves ahead 21-9 at the end of the period.
At the start of the second quarter, Crowder got its offense going once again with shots from both Peyton and Kylie Smith.
This led to a scoring barrage from the Demonettes, who combined those efforts with steely defense to take the 43-9 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Warriors looked to cut into the deficit with made shots from Waldrup, Hauff, and Jaide Wilks. But the Demonettes kept their foot on the accelerator, bolting out to the first-round win.
Surginer led the way for Crowder with 24 points, followed by Kylie Smith with 21 points, and Sockey with 20 points,
Hauff led the Lady Warriors with six points, followed by Waldrup with four points.
Next up for the Demonettes, they’ll take on Stuart in the semifinals on Thursday at Canadian, with tipoff set for 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors will face Savanna in the consolation bracket on Friday at Savanna, with tipoff set for 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
