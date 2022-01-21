The Lady Dawgs are advancing to the final day.
Savanna and Haileyville faced off in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation semifinals on Friday, with the Lady Bulldogs jumping out to the 66-29 win to advance to the consolation championship.
The Lady Dawgs jumped out early, taking a quick 8-0 lead before a foul shot from Krislynn Williams put the Lady Warriors on the board. The two teams battled shot for shot, leading to a 16-8 Savanna lead at the end of the period.
In the second quarter, Haileyville hit an arcing triple thanks to Jennifer Garcia, igniting a fire for the Lady Warrior offense. But Savanna responded quickly, with Addison Moore and Makenna Hoffman scoring four quick points.
Savanna looked to create some space between itself and its opponent, but the Lady Warriors hit back with a bucket and foul shots from Natalia Silva, Williams, and Garcia to trim the deficit to 30-15 at the half.
But in the second half, the Lady Dawgs continued to press down on the accelerator. Sophia Calistro rattled off four points in the opening minutes, sparking the Savanna offense once again.
Later, Garcia sank a long triple for the Lady Warriors to cut into the lead, but Calistro answered right back on the way to a 52-19 Savanna lead heading into the final period.
Both teams continued to battle until the final horn, but it’d be the Lady Dawgs securing the win and staying alive in the tournament.
Calistro led the way for Savanna with 19 points, followed by Moore with 12 points, and Kacelyn Osborne and Brionna Fryer with eight points each.
Garcia led Haileyville with 14 points, followed by Williams with seven points, and Silva with six points.
Next up for the Lady Dawgs, they’ll take on Kiowa in Saturday’s consolation championship game at Canadian, with tipoff set for 12 p.m.
Meanwhile, Haileyville’s conference tournament journey has come to an end, and they will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to take on Bokoshe.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.