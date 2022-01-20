The Lady Panthers are heading back to the championship.
Pittsburg and Canadian faced off in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday in Canadian, with the Lady Panthers jumping out to the 72-23 win and advancing to the title game.
The Lady Panthers secured four quick points before Katie Woodruff answered with a rebound and putback for the Lady Cougars. But that’s when Trinity Wiseman rattled off a solo scoring run for Pittsburg, nabbing 14 points on the way to a 23-4 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Wiseman kept her offensive rhythm by adding an arcing triple. That was followed by another three from Tori Kilburn, pushing the Lady Panthers further out front.
Canadian would add to its tally thanks to a trip to the foul line from Dusty Bush and a bucket from Woodruff — making it a 38-7 Pittsburg lead at the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, Woodrull started things off with a quick two points for the Lady Cougars. But the Lady Panthers continued their offensive push with three straight triples from Kilburn, Shasta Whitmore, and Katie Allen.
While the two teams battled until the end, it’d be the Lady Panthers riding the momentum to the win and advancing to the championship game for the second-consecutive year.
Wiseman led the way for the Lady Panthers with 22 points, followed by Kilburn with 10 points, and Whitmore and Camryn Graham with nine points each.
Woodruff led the way for the Lady Cougars with 12 points, followed by Baylie Garnder with five points, and Bush with four points.
Next up for Pittsburg, it’ll take on the winner between Stuart and Crowder in Saturday’s title game Saturday at Canadian, with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
Canadian will advance to the third place game on Friday at Canadian against the loser between Stuart and Crowder, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
