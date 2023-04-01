KIOWA — The Demons held up four fingers as they celebrated on the diamond.
Crowder and Stuart faced off during the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament Championship game on Saturday at Kiowa, where the Demons took a 4-1 for their fourth-consecutive conference tournament title.
Coach Casey Henry applauded the efforts of his team to be locked in and earn the win.
“I’m just proud of the boys. I’m proud of what they do,” he said. “They’ve earned it. I’m just super proud of them.”
Henry also tipped his cap to the Hornets and their efforts in battle on the field.
“Credit to Stuart. They played really, really hard, they competed hard, and are a well-coached team,” he said. “I’m proud of the guys. They came out hard, came out hot and ready to go.”
After both defenses held the game scoreless the first two innings, Crowder found purchase in the bottom of the third.
The Demons loaded up the bases to start the side, and Austin Ives followed with a line drive to left for the two-run single and early lead.
Later in the bottom of the fourth inning, Royce Florenzano cracked an egg over the right field fence to extend the lead to 3-0.
But Stuart struck back in the top of the sixth inning, using a well-placed sacrifice bunt from Cody Cook to put a run on the board and cut the lead down to two.
The Demons answered right back in the bottom of the inning, with a sac fly from Trevor Chancellor extending the lead back to three.
Florenzano took back to the mound in the top of the final inning, earning three strikeouts to seal away the title win.
Chancellor, Florenzano, and Ives combined for four RBIs on the day, while Florenzano struck out 18 batters on the mound.
“He’s been our guy all year,” Henry said of his pitcher. “He keeps being the guy, and finding ways to get it done. Proud of him, proud of (the team).”
Cook earned the RBI for the Hornets, while Mayer and Crenshaw combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.
The Demons will now focus their attention on the second-half of the season, and the fast-approaching postseason. Henry said they’ll get right back into the lab as they prep to make a run down the stretch.
“Just trying to be more consistent,” he said. “Keeping the energy up, but being more consistent, and cleaning up some of the miscues. The easy stuff, just trying to clean all that up and get ready for the playoffs.”
KIOWA 15, INDIANOLA 0 (Third place)
The Cowboys came ready to defend their home field.
Kiowa and Indianola battled in the third-place matchup at the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Kiowa, where the Cowboys rocketed out to the 15-0 win.
Twine Palmer took to the mound for Kiowa, striking out two to help retire the side and putting the Cowboys on the bats.
Chandler Kelley led with a double, and would then be scored on an RBI single from Palmer. Later, Landon Peterson drilled a double to left that score two more runs to give Kiowa the 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Cash Clifft and Kelley led off with back-to-back singles, and a walk for Cody Scrivner loaded up the bases. Palmer was next walked as well, adding in another run.
Hunter Boatright followed with an RBI single on a bunt, and Shooter Boatright added a two-run double to extend the lead.
Peterson next hit a sacrifice fly to right to score a run, and Cason Church followed that with an RBI single to left. Scrivner then hit a two-run double of his own, extending the lead to 12 runs.
The Cowboys loaded up the bases once more, as Hunter Boatright was walked to lead to another score. Shooter followed up his brother’s efforts with a shot to left field, earning two more runs for Kiowa.
Palmer returned to the mound in the top of the next inning, Palmer pitched three straight strikeouts to seal away the win.
Shooter Boatright led the way at the plate, going 2-3 with four RBIs, followed by Peterson with three RBIs. Palmer finished with the no-hitter and seven strikeouts.
CANADIAN 15, HAILEYVILLE 0 (Consolation championship)
The Cougars saw their opportunities, and used them to their advantage.
Canadian and Haileyville faced off in the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament consolation championship Saturday at Kiowa, where the Cougars used well-timed hits and opportunistic base running to win 15-0 and the consolation championship title.
The Cougars struck early in the opening frame, using a pair of walks and a single to load up the bases. Brandon Ybannez found his way to home plate on a steal, and TJ Cook followed closely behind.
Jadon Snyder next knocked an RBI single, giving Canadian the 3-0 lead.
The Cougars loaded up the bases to start the second inning, and Tyler Bird put the ball into play to help give Canadian another scoring opportunity. Cougars loaded the bases once more, and a hit-by-pitch sent another runner across the plate.
The Cougars’ base running kept applying pressure, scoring four more runs to lead 9-0 over the Warriors.
After loading up the bases and scoring a run on a walk, Snyder hit a bouncing grounder up the middle for a double that scored two runs. Macen Ceno followed with a ball put into play, where the Cougars’ base running earned another run.
Kaden Elza next hit a high-flying infield ball that resulted in another score, and a walk for the next at-bat scored another as the Cougars sealed away the win.
Snyder led the way for the Cougars, going 2-2 on the day with three RBIs. Gabe Hubbard got the win on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts in the win.
