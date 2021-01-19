PITTSBURG—It was a battle to the finish.
Savanna and Indianola duked it out Tuesday night in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Tournament, with the Bulldogs taking the win 49-30.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start as Chants LeFlore nailed five three point shots on the way to 17 points in the first quarter to give Savanna a 21-3 lead after the first quarter.
But in the second quarter, Indianola found its own offensive rhythm, with Chance Lott and Terran Pitts combining for 12 points each to cut into the deficit and trail 28-15 heading into the locker room at the half.
In the start of the second half, both teams began trading buckets and coupling it with stingy defense. A triple from Lott helped decrease the deficit for Indianola, but a bucket from Tucker McBane created a little more space for the Bulldogs.
With the seconds winding down, Ben Santine was fouled on a three-point shot at the buzzer, and he sank two for the Warriors as Savanna led 37-23 after three quarters.
With both teams playing tough, physical basketball in the final period of play, Lott found Santine in a fast break to once again cut into the Savanna lead. But McBane followed that up with a strong-armed bucket underneath the goal, and made the ensuing foul shot to swing the momentum back to the Bulldogs.
Ayden Fry later added a big three from the left side for his first points of the night, and the Bulldogs used that energy they created to propel themselves to the win.
LeFlore finished the night with 21 points for the Bulldogs, followed by Cayden McElhaney with 12 points, and McBane with five points.
Lott led the Warriors with 11 points, followed by Santine and Pitts with seven points each.
Pittsburg 56, Canadian 30
It was a battle of the big cats to start the night.
Pittsburg and Canadian squared off in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Tournament on Tuesday, with the Panthers taking the win 56-30.
The Panthers opened up the game with Carter Cross draining three triples to help push Pittsburg out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, both teams turned up the defense, and Canadian’s Brach Helmert and Jake Brewster teamed up to help trim the deficit. They combined for 12 first-half points to cut into the Pittsburg lead, heading into the locker room trailing the Panthers 25-14.
In the second half, the Cougars kept the defense while adding some quick opening buckets in the opening minutes of the third. Pittsburg kept pace, and both teams began trading buckets while being separated by only nine points.
Pittsburg then got its offense rolling once again, with Cross, Cole Allen, and Parker Horton putting up points to help put the Panthers ahead 43-25 heading into the final period.
The Panthers used that momentum throughout the fourth quarter, and propelled themselves to the win.
Cross finished the night with 19 points for Pittsburg, followed by Allen with 17 points, and Horton with 11 points.
Brewster led the way for Canadian with 11 points, followed by Helmert and Daniel Ford-Thomas with six points each, and Christian Seals with five points.
BOYS
TUESDAY
At Pittsburg
B1: Pittsburg 56, Canadian 30
B2: Savanna 49, Indianola 30
At Kiowa
B3: Stuart 73, Haileyville 43
B4: Crowder 62, Kiowa 41
FRIDAY
At Pittsburg
B5: Haileyville vs. Indianola, 6 p.m.
B6: Kiowa vs. Canadian, 8 p.m.
At Kiowa
B7: Stuart vs. Savanna, 6 p.m.
B8: Crowder vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Pittsburg
B9: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 12 p.m. (Consolation Final)
At Kiowa
B10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 4 p.m. (Third Place)
B11: Winner B7 vs. Winner B8, 8 p.m. (Championship Final)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
