Myrtle Beed, 91, passed away on January 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in McAlester, Oklahoma on September 2, 1929 to Samuel J. and Rosetta McAlester. Visitation will be held on January 21, 2021 from noon-7:00 PM at Chaney-Harkins Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 concerns, no …