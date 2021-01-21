KIOWA—Neither team wanted to let this one slip away.
Pittsburg and Stuart battled tooth-and-nail for the final spot in the Pitt 8 Tournament championship game on Thursday, with the Lady Panthers outlasting the Lady Hornets for the 38-27 win.
Defense reigned in the first quarter, with both teams having to push through to try to score. The period would end with the Lady Panthers leading 9-5.
But in the second quarter, both teams would break through those defensive barriers. Steals, fast breaks, and three-point shots became commonplace, igniting a fire under both teams and their fan bases.
After a highly-contested and heated back and forth, the Lady Panthers would find themselves ahead 20-16 over Stuart.
After the locker room visit, defenses once again gripped the action on the court. But an arcing triple by Emma Roberts late in the period created some space and elicited a roar from the crowd as the Lady Panthers led 27-20 after three quarters.
In the final quarter, Roberts repeated the shot to give the Lady Panthers their largest lead of the night at 12. Haddie Lindley responded with a shot from under the bucket, and the Lady Hornets followed that up with a backdoor feed to Haili Igou to swing some momentum back to Stuart.
Free throws put the Lady Hornets back within eight, but Roberts then shed her defender for a layup, sending Lady Panthers fans into a frenzy.
With the momentum swung back their way, Pittsburg used the push to propel themselves to the win — setting up a rematch of last year’s Pitt 8 Championship against Kiowa.
Roberts led the way for Pittsburg with 10 points, followed by Trinity Wiseman with eight points, Paege Kinsey with seven points, and Catyn Graham with six.
Lindley led the Lady Hornets with nine points, followed by Igou with five points, and Jacie Crenshaw, Braelyn Blasengame, and Taloa Ott contributing four points each.
Kiowa 58, Canadian 27
All it took was a spark.
Kiowa and Canadian squared off for a spot in the Pitt 8 Championship game on Thursday, with the Cowgirls taking the win 58-27 and advancing to the championship game to defend last year’s title.
The Cowgirls got started quickly, jumping out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter.
But the Lady Cougars kicked up their offense in the second quarter, including multiple steals and press breaks to trade buckets with the Cowgirls. Canadian scored 14 points — led by Katie Woodruff with eight of those points — to Kiowa’s 15, trimming the Cowgirls’ lead to 30-22 at the half.
In the start of the second half, defensive efforts briefly stalled scoring for both teams. But Kye Stone notched two early buckets and a pair of free throws to help jumpstart the offense for the Cowgirls, pulling out to a 41-23 after three quarters.
Stone kept her offensive rhythm going in the final quarter, with an assist to Chloe Crawley and a steal-and-score on the very next play. The momentum kept Stone and the Cowgirls rolling, as they rode the wave to the win.
Stone finished the night with 26 points for the Cowgirls, followed by Brasen Hackler with nine points, and Audrey Johnston with six points.
Woodruff lead the way for the Lady Cougars with eight points, followed by Erin Underwood and Morgan Yandell with six points each, and Rylee Underwood with four points.
Here are the complete scores and upcoming match-ups for the Pitt 8 Tournament:
GIRLS
MONDAY
At Pittsburg
G1: Kiowa, bye
G2: Pittsburg 68, Savanna 35
At Kiowa
G3: Canadian 48, Indianola 47
G4: Stuart 73, Haileyville 43
THURSDAY
At Pittsburg
G5: Indianola, bye
G6: Savanna 48, Haileyville 33
At Kiowa
G7: Kiowa 58, Canadian 27
G8: Pittsburg 38, Stuart 27
SATURDAY
At Pittsburg
G9: Canadian vs. Stuart, 10 a.m. (Third Place)
G10: Indianola vs. Savanna, 2 p.m. (Consolation Final)
At Kiowa
G11: Kiowa vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Championship Final)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.