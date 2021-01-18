KIOWA—The Lady Hornets found a hot hand, and used it to their advantage.
Stuart faced off against Haileyville in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Tournament, where the Lady Hornets took the win 60-21.
Addisyn Dalton wasted no time in getting to work, firing off 16 first-half points to put the Lady Hornets in the lead 41-11 at the half.
In the opening moment of the second half, Emma Crawford added a couple triples to help extend the lead for her team, and Stuart used another scoring barrage to take a 53-14 lead after three quarters.
In the final period, a long three from Toni Waldrop and a fast-break layup from Natalia Silva helped pad more points on the board for Haileyville.
But the damage had been done, and Stuart used the momentum to take the win and advance to the second round.
Dalton led the way for both teams with 18 points, followed by Crawford with 12 points, and Haili Igou with eight points.
Silva finished with nine points for Haileyville, followed by Waldrop and Jennifer Garcia with five points each.
Canadian 48 Indianola 47
It all came down to the last second.
The first game of the night pitted Canadian against Indianola, where the Lady Cougars edged out the Warriorettes 48-47.
The game began as a low-scoring, defensive affair with Canadian leading 9-5 after the first quarter.
But in the second quarter, both teams lit up the scoreboard offensively. Rylee and Erin Underwood teamed up to extend the lead for the Lady Cougars, but Gracie Ward had an answer to swing things back toward Indianola to take a 19-18 lead late into the first half.
With the seconds ticking by, Canadian hit a triple at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker room tied at 21-21.
In the second half, the Lady Cougars once again jumped out ahead, but Indianola kept pace and stayed within striking distance. The Warriorettes used determination and grit to tie the game, but Morgan Yandell hit a triple to put Canadian ahead 36-33 after three quarters.
Abbi Collins opened up the final period with a triple of her own for the Warriorettes to tie the game once again, but the Lady Cougars answered with a shot underneath the bucket to hold on to the lead.
Both teams started to trade buckets and the lead, putting the limited crowd on the edge of their seats. After a couple buckets from Bella Santine, Indianola found itself on the high side 44-41 halfway through the final period.
The Lady Cougars came roaring back, holding on to a one-point lead with 11.5 seconds remaining. The Warriorettes were forced to foul, and Yandell hit a pair of free throws give Canadian a three-point lead.
With the final seconds ticking away, Indianola inbounded the ball to Santine who hit a long-range shot — but the official signaled two points with Santine's foot on the three-point arc to give the one-point win to Canadian.
Rylee Underwood led the way for Canadian with 15 points, followed by Erin Underwood and Yandell with 13 points.
Santine led the game with 16 points for Indianola, followed by Ward with 13, and Collins and Maci Mitchell with seven points each.
Here are final scores and upcoming match ups for the Pitt 8 Tournament:
GIRLS
MONDAY
At Pittsburg
G1: Kiowa, bye
G2: Pittsburg 68, Savanna 35
At Kiowa
G3: Canadian 48, Indianola 47
G4: Stuart vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Pittsburg
G5: Indianola, bye
G6: Loser G4 vs. Savanna, 6 p.m.
At Kiowa
G7: Kiowa vs. Canadian, 6 p.m.
G8: Winner G4 vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Pittsburg
G9: G5 bye vs. Winner G6, 10 a.m. (Consolation Final)
G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 2 p.m. (Third Place)
At Kiowa
G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 6 p.m. (Championship Final)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.