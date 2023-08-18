The Pitt 8 Conference released its full schedule for the annual Pitt 8 Fast-Pitch Festival, scheduled for Aug. 21-22 and 28.
Seven conference members will battle it out in the ultimate conference round-robin action, facing off with their fellow members in multiple games over the course of three days.
On the first day Aug. 21, games will have time limits — with no new inning allowed to start after 70 minutes of play. Run rules will be 20 runs after two innings, 12 after three innings, 10 after four innings, and eight after five innings.
On the second day of play Aug. 22, time limits for games will see no new inning 50 minutes of play. Either five runs or three outs will retire a side per inning, and the run rule will be set to 10 runs after three innings and eight runs after four innings.
On the third day of competition Aug. 28, time limits and run rules from the first day of play will apply.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Fast-Pitch Festival:
AUGUST 21
FIELD 1
Stuart vs. Savanna, 5:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Haileyville, 6:45 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Savanna, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Kiowa vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD 4
Indianola vs. Crowder, 5:30 p.m.
Indianola vs. Pittsburg, 6:45 p.m.
Crowder vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
AUGUST 22
FIELD 1
Stuart vs. Indianola, 5:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Haileyville, 6:45 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Indianola vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
FIELD 4
Indianola vs. Savanna, 5:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Pittsburg, 6:45 p.m.
Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
AUGUST 28
FIELD 1
Indianola vs. Kiowa, 5:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Indianola, 6:45 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Stuart, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Savanna vs. Haileyville, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD 4
Crowder vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Crowder, 6:45 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
