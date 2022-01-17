Cole Allen calmly set up shop on the left wing, and waited for the ball to swing his way. As soon as it touched his fingertips, he used one fluid motion to send the ball sailing into the net — hitting a record milestone in the process.
Allen eclipsed 1,000 career points and sent Pittsburg fans into a frenzy as the Panthers took a 70-26 opening-round win over Canadian in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Monday.
Fittingly, it was Allen that opened up scoring for the Panthers, drilling an early triple to break the ice. He followed that up with a pass to Parker Horton for two points, giving Pittsburg the early lead.
The Cougars answered with a jumper from Will Beshear on the other end of the floor, but the Panthers nabbed four quick points in response from Matthew Rice and Allen. As Pittsburg continued to push on both ends of the floor, the Panthers found themselves ahead 25-4 at the end of the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Panthers continued with their offensive rhythm to create more space between them and their opponent. It was then that Allen had his historic moment, swishing an arcing triple as Pittsburg fans leapt to their feet and displayed handmade signs in support.
The Cougars started to find an offensive rhythm of their own, and began cutting not the deficit. As both teams battled, Pittsburg found itself up 36-12 at the half.
The back and forth continued into the second half, with the two teams trading scores. But the Panthers pushed even further on the accelerator, leading to a 57-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
That final push created a wave of momentum for Pittsburg as the Panthers paced themselves to the win.
Allen led the way for the Panthers with 22 points, followed by Rice with 14 points, Horton with 11 points, Garrett Wood with 10 points, and Carter Cross with six points.
Beshear led the way for the Cougars with 14 points, followed by Ezekiel Smith and TJ Cook with four points each.
Pittsburg will next face off against the winner between Savanna and Crowder on Thursday at Canadian, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Canadian, meanwhile, will face the loser of the Savanna and Crowder game at 8 p.m. on Friday in Savanna.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
