The Panthers are going to play for the title.
Pittsburg and Crowder battled in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday in Canadian, with the Panthers pulling away for the 59-35 win and advancing to the title game for the second consecutive year.
Parker Horton got things started for Pittsburg with three quick points, but Sevryn Mills answered right back with a bucket of his own for the Demons.
The two teams traded buckets and the lead for much of the opening quarter, until Carter Cross went on a 5-0 run to give the Panthers the 15-9 lead heading into the next period.
In the second quarter, Horton once again struck first. But the Demons hit an arcing triple from Michael Lizik to keep Crowder within reach.
After a back and fourth, Pittsburg used buckets from Cross and Horton to push out to a 28-18 lead at the half.
The Panthers came out of the locker room ready for action, rattling off a 14-2 run to create space between themselves and their opponents — leading to a large double-digit lead heading into the final quarter.
The two teams battled to the final horn, but the deficit would be too much to overcome as the Panthers sailed into the championship game with a win.
Horton led the way for Pittsburg with 25 points, followed by Cross with 15 points, and Matthew Rice with seven points.
Mills led the Demons with 16 points, followed by Lizik with seven points, and JW Ragan and Royce Florenzano with four points each.
Next up for the Panthers, they’ll take on the winner between Stuart in Saturday’s title game Saturday at Canadian, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Crowder will automatically finish in third place as a result of Indianola pulling out of the tournament.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.