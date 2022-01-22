The Hornets were on a mission.
Pittsburg and Stuart faced off in the Pitt 8 Tournament championship on Saturday, with the Hornets grinding out the 46-37 win — repeating as conference champions and earning the program’s 10th title.
Coach Michael Langley said he knew how tough the game would be, and told his team in the locker room to be careful with their shot selection and stay focused on the task at hand.
"Be selective with the shots that we (take) and don't be in a hurry," he said. "And play the best that we can on defense because (Pittsburg) is stacked with offensive weapons. And just finish the course."
After a quick offensive start for both of the teams, defensive efforts began to take a front seat. Later in the quarter, a triple by Cole Allen and a bucket from Carter Cross put the Panthers out ahead.
But the Hornets responded with a steal and score by Connor Clayton to make it a 10-8 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Hornets nabbed yet another steal and found Clayton wide-open down the floor — with Clayton slamming it home to tie up the game 10-10.
The defense from both teams forced players to be precise with their shot selection. But Kobe Wilson found a seam and drove through the lane for a bucket, and followed it up with an arcing triple from the right corner to give the Hornets a 15-12 halftime lead and sent Stuart fans roaring to their feet.
On the other side of the locker room visit, the Hornets and Panthers traded four points each. Pushing further on the accelerator, Clayton and Drevon Colbert hit back-to-back shots to create a cushion in the Stuart lead.
The Panthers turned up the dial on their own offense, with Matthew Rice forcing his way through the lane as Pittsburg trimmed the deficit down to one point.
Travis Grinnell added in a foul shot, but Cross would sink two of his own on the other end to tie up the game at 24-24 after three quarters.
Wilson was fed on a backdoor screen at the start of the fourth period, putting the shot off the glass and in. Clayton added two more through traffic, giving the Hornets a two-possession lead.
Garrett Wood answered with a jumper on the other end, but Colbert punched right back with a swishing three from the left side to extend the lead out to five points.
Grinnell was later fed for a bucket from the block, with Allen nailing a triple on the other end for the Panthers in response to cut the lead down to four.
The Hornets kept pushing on the offensive end, this time finding Gabe Clayton as he cut through two defenders and was fouled on the made shot — sinking his following free throw to give Stuart the 36-29 lead with under two minutes to play.
Later, Allen would be fouled on a made three-point shot with under a minute to play, hitting the foul shot to trim the lead to seven. But the Panthers would be forced to foul, with the Hornets sinking their free throws to hold on for the conference championship win.
Clayton led Stuart with 15 points, followed by Colbert with nine points, and Wilson with five points.
Allen led Pittsburg with 14 points, followed by Rice with 10 points, and Cross with nine points.
Next up for the Hornets, they’ll face off against Allen on Tuesday with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
The Panthers will next travel to Canadian on Tuesday to battle against the Cougars at 8 p.m.
SAVANNA 51, KIOWA 46 (Consolation Championship)
The Bulldogs grit their teeth and battened down the hatches.
Battling with Kiowa in the final day of play at the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Savanna turned up the dial both offensively and defensively —holding on for the 51-46 win to be named consolation champions.
Both teams made quick work from tipoff, battling back and forth. But it’d be the Bulldogs that found themselves ahead 11-10 at the end of the quarter, thanks to a three-point shot from Anthony Reagan.
In the second quarter, the Cowboys hit back with a triple from Noah Foris, followed by another from Jaxon Wills to jump into a two-possession lead.
The Bulldogs later trimmed into the lead with free throws from Braxton Leflore and an arcing three from Ayden Fry, but Kiowa responded with back-to-back long-range shots from Foris and Wills once again to take a 32-23 lead at the half.
At the start of the second half, Fry sank a three-point shot to get the Bulldog offense starter. That was followed by another three from Reagan, but the Cowboys responded with a triple of their own to end the scoring run.
The two teams kept up the gritty battle, but as Tracyn Edlridge roped in a tipped pass, he’d blast down to the court to put the ball up and in — leading to a 38-34 Kiowa lead heading into the final period.
Twine Palmer ignited the Cowboys at the start of the fourth, hitting back-to-back buckets to create some space between his team and their opponents. But the Bulldogs persisted, roaring back to tie the game at 44-44 with just under four minutes to play.
Judd McAlester broke the tie with a shot from the block. However, the Bulldogs used a free throw from Ty Hoffman and a 15-foot jumper from Edlridge to take a slim lead with under two minutes to play.
Defensive efforts kept both teams from scoring as the minutes turned into the final seconds. Kiowa would be forced to foul, stopping the clock and sending Eldridge to the line
He subsequently sank both of his free throws, putting the Bulldogs ahead by three. Kiowa moved quickly to get the ball on the other end of the floor, but its three-point attempt to tie would be tipped by Edlridge into the hands of Hoffman — who was immediately fouled with just seconds remaining.
Hoffman hit both of his foul shots, and the Bulldogs held off the Cowboys for the win.
Fry led the way for Savanna with 15 points, followed by Eldridge with 13 points, and Hoffman and Reagan with seven pints each.
Foris and Palmer led Kiowa with 12 points each, followed by McAlester with 10 points.
The Bulldogs will next host fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
The Cowboys will next hit the road as they face off against Caddo on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
