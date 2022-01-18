McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 57F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.