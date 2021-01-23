A game so good, it took extra basketball to decide a winner.
Crowder and Savanna duked it out to decide third place in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Saturday, with the Demons taking home the overtime win 80-74.
The Bulldogs started the game with by jumping out to an early lead. But the Demons answered with a run of their own, and found themselves leading 18-17 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, neither team showed any signs of backing down or taking a breather. They battled back and forth, trading the lead. But Crowder’s Sevryn Mills caught fire from beyond the arc, putting the Demons ahead 34-32 at the half.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a quick bucket from Cayden McElhaney, but Jayden Meaux responded with a bucket of his own for the Demons.
The back and forth continued throughout the opening minutes of the third quarter. But a bucket from Mills and free throws from Meaux created some space for Crowder to try to pull away from the Bulldogs.
Heading into the final quarter, Meaux and James Long gathered up back-to-back scoop-and-scores to put the Demons ahead 56-44. But after a quick timeout, McElhaney drove through the lane and put the ball up and in for the Bulldogs.
Later, Ayden Fry found his way to the bucket, pulling the Bulldogs back within 10 points. Duegray Soles followed that up with his own drive and score, and Fry repeated his earlier feat to bring the Bulldogs back within six points midway through the fourth.
Next, Fry hit a corner three to send the Bulldog fans into a frenzy and cut the deficit to just three points. Savanna was forced to foul, and Meaux nailed a pair of free throws to add to the Demon lead.
With just 15 seconds remaining, McElhaney made a shot to make it a two-point game. The Bulldogs immediatiey fouled, and Avery Williams made one foul shot to put the Demons up three. That’s when Fry was passed the ball and nailed a cold-blooded triple to send the game into overtime.
In extra basketball minutes, the two teams traded the lead for much of the period. Tied at 71-71, Long nailed a triple from the top of the key to put the Demons ahead.
Mills added foul shots to create space, but Chants Leflore responded with an arcing trey to bring the game back within a possession. But a steal and score by Meaux sealed the game away for the Demons.
Mills finished the night with 30 points for the Demons, followed by Meaux with 23 points, Williams with 11 points, and Long with nine points.
Soles finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs, followed by Fry with 15 points, McElhaney with 14 points, and Leflore with 12 points.
Here are complete scores from the 2021 Pitt 8 Tournament:
BOYS
TUESDAY
At Pittsburg
B1: Pittsburg 56, Canadian 30
B2: Savanna 49, Indianola 30
At Kiowa
B3: Stuart 73, Haileyville 43
B4: Crowder 62, Kiowa 41
FRIDAY
At Pittsburg
B5: Indianola 81, Haileyville 52
B6: Canadian 54, Kiowa 36
At Kiowa
B7: Stuart 75, Savanna 42
B8: Pittsburg 68, Crowder 47
SATURDAY
At Pittsburg
B9: Canadian 44, Indianola 37 (Consolation Final)
At Kiowa
B10: Savanna vs. Crowder, 4 p.m. (Third Place)
B11: Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Championship Final)
