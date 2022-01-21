The Bulldogs are heading to the consolation final.
Savanna and Canadian battled in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament second round on Friday, with the Bulldogs exploding out to the 63-32 win to advance to the consolation championship on Saturday.
Both teams made quick work of getting on the board early, but Savanna used buckets from Chants Leflore and Braxton Leflore to put the Bulldogs in the lead.
Canadian responded with a jumper from TJ Cook, but the Bulldogs hit right back — going on a 6-0 run to take a 14-4 lead after the opening quarter.
In the start of the second quarter, Will Beshear nailed a bucket for the Cougars to cut into the lead. But the Bulldogs exploded offensively once again, rattling off a 9-0 run that was broken by Beshear driving the baseline to score two more for Canadian.
As both teams tightened up their defenses, the games physicality also increased — leading to a number of free throws for both teams. But scores from Damion Ellis and Tracyn Eldridge helped put Savanna up 30-11 heading into the locker room.
On the other side, the Cougars were the first team to strike with a shot from Cook. The Bulldogs persisted on the other end of the floor, and answered with points from Ayden Fry, Chants Leflore, and Braxton Leflore to get the Savanna offense moving once again.
Beshear would later hit a triple for Canadian, followed by a foul shot to cut into the deficit. But Chants Leflore let one more triple fly, tickling the twine to put Savanna ahead 39-19 heading into the final quarter.
Both teams continued to battle for the remainder of the ballgame, but the Bulldogs kept the pedal to the floor and rushed to the win.
Chants Leflore led the way for Savanna with 11 points, followed by Eldridge with 10 points, Braxton Leflore with eight points, Hoffman with seven points, and Ellis, Anthony Reagan, and Ashton Bogard with five points each.
Beshear led Canadian with 18 points, followed by Macen Cano and Dawson with four points each.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they’ll take on Kiowa in Saturday’s consolation championship game at Canadian, with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Canadian’s conference tournament journey has come to an end, and they will return to action on Tuesday as they play host to fellow Pitt 8 member Pittsburg.
KIOWA 33, HAILEYVILLE 16
The Cowboys are staying alive.
Kiowa and Haileyville faced off in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation semifinals on Friday, with the Cowboys pulling away for the 33-16 win to advance to the consolation championship.
The Cowboys struck first, but the Warriors answered with three quick points from Delton Cloud. Kiowa would find a response of its own, and a bucket from Judd McAlester put the Cowboys out front by three points at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, Twine Palmer opened with an arcing three to give Kiowa a bit of a cushion. But Ryder Soliday put up four more points for the Warriors bring the game back within two points.
That’s when the Cowboys found an offensive rhythm, with swishing shots from Palmer and McAlester to give Kiowa the 17-9 lead at the half.
At the start of the second half, McAlester hit a long two for the Cowboys. Palmer added in a baseline jumper, extending the lead to double digits.
Leading 25-11 heading into the final period, Kiowa continued to push on both ends of the floor. That final push would be the difference maker, as the Cowboys propelled themselves to the win.
Palmer led the way for Kiowa with 18 points, followed by McAlester with eight points, and Jaxon Wills with five points.
Cloud and Soliday led Haileyville with six points each, followed by Brian Hauck with four points.
Next up for the Cowboys, they’ll take on the winner between Canadian and Savanna in Saturday’s consolation championship game at Canadian, with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.
Haileyville’s conference tournament journey has come to an end, and they will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to take on Bokoshe.
