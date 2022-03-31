The Warriors got the bats going early, and didn't look back.
Haileyville and Indianola faced off in the opening game of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Mike Deak Field in McAlester on Thursday, where Haileyville jumped out to take the 6-2 win.
Haileyville got things started in the bottom of the first inning, as Turner West led off with a single. Brian Hauck next stepped up to the plate and drilled a hard-hit triple to score West.
Delton Cloud added in a well-placed bunt to score Hauck, and the Warriors took an early 2-0 lead.
Later in the bottom of the third inning, Hauck found himself back on third after his second triple. He wouldn’t be there long as Cloud used another bunt to plate Hauck, and Haileyville followed that up with a sacrifice hit from Jake Wood to lead 5-0 after three innings.
In the top of the fourth, Indianola struck back. The Warriors loaded up the bases before Luke Boling stepped up to the plate. He swung the bat and sent the ball sailing deep into the outfield, scoring two to cut the Haileyville lead down to three.
But Haileyville would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning as its defense held Indianola off for the win.
Haileyville will advance to the semifinal round on Friday, where the Warriors will face Crowder at 10 a.m.
Indianola will automatically advance to the consolation championship on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
KIOWA 9, SAVANNA 3
Kiowa and Savanna battled in the first round of the Pitt 8 Tournament at McAlester’s Mike Deak Field on Thursday, with the Cowboys using a mid-game surge to take a 9-3 win.
The Cowboys struck first in the bottom of the first, with a sacrifice fly from Twine Palmer scoring a run. The Kiowa base runners next took advantage of a pair of errors, leading to a 3-0 lead heading into the second.
The Bulldogs answered in the top of the next inning, using back-to-back RBI knocks to cut the lead down to one run. Later in the top of the third inning, Savanna kept chipping away at the plate. The Bulldogs got a sacrifice groundout from Tristin Wood to tie up the game at 3-3.
Kiowa struck back in the bottom of the fourth inning, plating four runs to jump back out into the lead. The Cowboys added another in the bottom of both the fifth and sixth, and used the momentum to roll to the win.
Next up for the Cowboys, they’ll advance to the semifinal round on Friday as they’ll face Stuart with first pitch set for noon.
Savanna will advance to the consolation semifinals on Friday, going up against Canadian at 2 p.m.
STUART 14, CANADIAN 5
Stuart and Canadian battled in the final game of the opening day of the Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament, with the Hornets notching the 14-5 win.
Connor Clayton led things off for the Hornets with a single, and was immediately plated thanks for an RBI bunt from Dre’von Colbert. Zayne Clark next drilled an RBI triple, and Keaton Crenshaw added another run with a sacrifice fly.
The Hornets kept pushing at the plate, leading to a 6-0 lead after the opening inning.
In the top of the second, the Cougars loaded up the bases behind a leadoff walk for Gabe Hubbard and a single from Jatden Snyder. The Cougars kept battling at the plate, and used three straight walks to cut the lead down to three.
Canadian followed that up by plating two more in the top of the third inning, trimming the Stuart lead down to one. But the Hornets answered in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring three to extend their lead back out to four.
Stuart stayed on the attack, and a drilling triple from Clayton plated three more to force the run-rule win.
Next for the Hornets, they’ll advance to the semifinal round on Friday against Kiowa with first pitch set for noon.
Canadian will advance to the consolation semifinals on Friday, battling against Savanna at 2 p.m.
Check out the scores and updates for the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Haileyville 6, Indianola 2
G3: Kiowa 9, Savanna 3
G4: Stuart 14, Canadian 5
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G2, bye
G6: Crowder vs. Haileyville, 10 a.m.
G7: Kiowa vs. Stuart, 12 p.m.
G8: Savanna vs. Canadian, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 10 a.m. (Winner named conference champion)
G10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 12 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: G5 bye vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
