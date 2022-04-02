When the Hornets found their rhythm, they played it to the win.
Stuart and Haileyville faced off in the third place game of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Mike Deak Field on Satruday, with the Hornets taking the 13-5 comeback victory.
The Warriors put themselves on the board first thanks to a bunt from Delton Cloud and an RBI double from Ryder Soliday to take an early 2-0 lead after the first inning. The Hornets answered in the bottom of the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Trenton Wimberly to make the score 2-1.
In the top of the third inning, the Warriors used an RBI single from Cloud followed by a ground ball from Aiden Woody to extend their lead to 4-1.
But the Hornets persisted at the plate, with Zayne Clark drilling a hard-hit ball out to the right field fence and used his speed to zoom around the horn for the inside-the-park home run.
Later, Caston Ridenour knocked a ball into play and scored two more runs on the way to a four-run inning to lead 5-4 after three.
Stuart stayed hot on the bats in the bottom of the next inning, with Dre’von Colbert leading things off with a speedy triple. Clark quickly sent him home with a single in the next at bat, followed by a double from Keaton Crenshaw on the way to a 8-4 lead after four innings.
Hailyville added in another run in the top of the fifth inning, but Stuart answered with five more runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the run-rule win.
