The Cowboys are going to play for the title.
Kiowa and Stuart faced off in the semifinals of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament, with Kiowa holding on to take the 6-2 win and advance to the Pitt 8 Conference Championship.
The Cowboys started the game by putting two on the bags as Twine Palmer came up to the plate. He drilled a hard hit ball that resulted in an RBI double and put Kiowa on the board first.
Later in the top of the third inning, Kiowa once again put two runners on base. That’s when Gabe Edwards knocked a ball deep into the outfield to score two more and give Kiowa the 3-0 lead.
But in the bottom of the inning, the Hornets struck back. After loading up the bases, Dre’von Colbert put the ball into play and pushed two across the plate to cut the lead down to one run.
The Cowboys answered in the top of the following inning thanks to a blast from Judd McAlester to score two more and extend the Kiowa lead after four innings.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Cowboys once again found purchase at the plate and added in another run and seal away the win.
The Cowboys will advance to the championship game on Saturday against Crowder, with first pitch set for 10 a.m.
The Hornets will next face off against Haileyville in the third place game scheduled for noon.
CROWDER 14, HAILEYVILLE 1
Crowder and Haileyville faced off in the semifinals on Friday afternoon, with the Demons jumping out to the 14-1 win.
Logan Anderson got things started with a single to center that scored two. The Demons kept pushing at the plate, and a double from Jordan Kirby helped result in a 5-0 lead to open the game.
The Warriors answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, but the Demons stayed red hot at the plate and powered their way to the win.
Crowder will advance to the title game against Kiowa on Saturday, with first pitch at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Haileyville will play in the third place game against Stuart at noon.
CANADIAN 5, SAVANNA 3
Canadian and Savanna battled in the consolation semifinals on Friday, with the Cougars edging the Bulldogs for the 5-3 win.
It was a competitive exchange through most of the game, with neither side wanting to give in. But in the end, the Cougars took the win and advanced to the consolation championship.
Canadian will face Indianola in the consolation title game on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
