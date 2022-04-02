The Demons wanted to leave no doubt.
Crowder and Kiowa met in the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament Championship on Saturday at Mike Deak Field in McAlester, where the Demons won their third consecutive title with a 8-0 win.
Coach Casey Henry said he was proud of the way his team played, and they were rewarded for their effort.
“Anytime you can get a win is good,” he smiled. “We’ll take any win we can get, and credit to Kiowa. They come out, play hard, play the game right, and they’re well coached."
Henry credited the effort up and down the Crowder roster, praising the way they lock in each time they take the field.
“I thought the boys came out really hard, they were focused, and that’s all we ask of them,” Henry said. “Just play hard, be focused, and know the goal we want to achieve.”
The Demons got on the board first in the opening frame thanks to an RBI ground ball single from Logan Anderson. But it’d be the top of the next inning where Crowder opened up the gates of its offense.
Royce Florenzano doubled on a hard-hit ball to right that scored two, and Grady Kitchens followed that up with an RBI single. Cooper Allison next put a ball into play that added another run, leading to a 5-0 lead after two innings.
After adding another run at the top of the third, Crowder once against got hot at the plate in the top of the fourth inning. Kitchens scored on a steal, and Sevryn Mills knocked a line drive into left field to score another and extend the lead to eight runs.
The damage would be done, and the Demons used the momentum to take the title win.
Kitchens and Florenzano led the way, going 2-2 and 2-4 respectively with three combined RBIs. Florenzano was also a force on the mound, striking out 12 in five innings pitched.
“Royce is throwing really well this year. He stepped into a lead role for us, he’s coming out and taking care of business day in and day out,” Henry said.
Henry said he was especially proud of the level of consistency with which everyone on his team played. And said that's a goal the Demons set for themselves daily in order to achieve success.
“It’s one of our team goals just to stay constant, and not live off momentum or live off the lows," Henry said. "Just be constant, and bring the energy every day."
INDIANOLA 10, STUART 2 (Consolation Championship)
The Warriors got started early, and rode the wave to the win.
Canadian and Indianola battled in the Pitt 8 Conference consolation championship on Saturday, with the Warriors jumping out to the 10-2 win.
Ben Santine scored the first run with a line drive double for an RBI, and Hadyn Knight followed that up with an RBI single to plate another. Noah Peterson added in a single that scored another, and a single from Parker Fox scored two more.
Josh O’Dell then knocked an RBI double, and Luke Boling stole home to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead after the opening inning.
In the top of the third inning, Canadian got back-to-back hits from Gavin Satterwhite and Will Bashear to put two on the bags. That’s when Gabe Hubbard hit a ground ball that scored a run, and a sacrifice fly from Jatden Snyder added another run to make it a 7-2 Indianola lead after three innings.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Santine blasted an RBI triple and Knight followed with an RBI single to plate two more runs.
Later in the bottom of the sixth, Boling put himself on base with a single to right. After making his way around to third, it'd be Boling stealing home to seal the run-rule win.
STUART 13, HAILEYVILLE 5 (Third Place)
When the Hornets found their rhythm, they played it to the win.
Stuart and Haileyville faced off in the third place game of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Mike Deak Field on Satruday, with the Hornets taking the 13-5 comeback victory.
The Warriors put themselves on the board first thanks to a bunt from Delton Cloud and an RBI double from Ryder Soliday to take an early 2-0 lead after the first inning. The Hornets answered in the bottom of the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Trenton Wimberly to make the score 2-1.
In the top of the third inning, the Warriors used an RBI single from Cloud followed by a ground ball from Aiden Woody to extend their lead to 4-1.
But the Hornets persisted at the plate, with Zayne Clark drilling a hard-hit ball out to the right field fence and used his speed to zoom around the horn for the inside-the-park home run.
Later, Caston Ridenour knocked a ball into play and scored two more runs on the way to a four-run inning to lead 5-4 after three.
Stuart stayed hot on the bats in the bottom of the next inning, with Dre’von Colbert leading things off with a speedy triple. Clark quickly sent him home with a single in the next at bat, followed by a double from Keaton Crenshaw on the way to a 8-4 lead after four innings.
Hailyville added in another run in the top of the fifth inning, but Stuart answered with five more runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the run-rule win.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatrdige@mcalesternews.com.
