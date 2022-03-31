The Warriors got the bats going early, and didn't look back.
Haileyville and Indianola faced off in the opening game of the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Mike Deak Field in McAlester on Thursday, where Haileyville jumped out to take the 6-2 win.
Haileyville got things started in the bottom of the first inning, as Turner West led off with a single. Brian Hauck next stepped up to the plate and drilled a hard-hit triple to score West.
Delton Cloud added in a well-placed bunt to score Hauck, and the Warriors took an early 2-0 lead.
Later in the bottom of the third inning, Hauck found himself back on third after his second triple. He wouldn’t be there long as Cloud used another bunt to plate Hauck, and Haileyville followed that up with a sacrifice hit from Jake Wood to lead 5-0 after three innings.
In the top of the fourth, Indianola struck back. The Warriors loaded up the bases before Luke Boling stepped up to the plate. He swung the bat and sent the ball sailing deep into the outfield, scoring two to cut the Haileyville lead down to three.
But Haileyville would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning as its defense held Indianola off for the win.
Haileyville will advance to the semifinal round on Friday, where the Warriors will face Crowder at 10 a.m.
Indianola will automatically advance to the consolation championship on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
Check out the scores and updates for the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Haileyville 6, Indianola 2
G3: Kiowa vs. Savanna, 12 p.m.
G4: Canadian vs. Stuart, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G2, bye
G6: Crowder vs. Haileyville, 10 a.m.
G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 12 p.m.
G8:Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 10 a.m. (Winner named conference champion)
G10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 12 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: G5 bye vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.