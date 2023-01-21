The Pitt 8 Conference announced it's 2023 All-Tournament teams for both boys and girls basketball following the championship games at Crowder on Saturday.
On the girls side, Pittsburg's Catyn Graham was named the tournament's most valuable player as the Lady Panthers took home the 2023 title.
She was joined by Pittsburg teammate Akiera Hawk, Stuart's Haili Igou and Haddie Lindley, Kiowa's Maccie Bain, and Savanna's Sophia Calistro.
On the boys side, Savanna's Braxton Leflore was named the tournament most valuable player after helping lead the Bulldogs to the 2023 championship.
He was joined by Stuart teammates Kobe Wilson and Drevon Colbert, Crowder's Sevryn Mills, Pittsburg's Matthew Rice, and Kiowa's Noah Foris.
