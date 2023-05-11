The selections are in.
Coaches from around the Pitt 8 Conference conferred together Thursday as they selected members to 2023 slow-pitch softball All Conference honors.
Kiowa’s Halle Giaudrone was named as the conference’s Most Valuable Player. She held a .610 batting average, scored 79 RBIs, and 67 runs, including 27 homers. She and the Cowgirls powered their way to a 24-20 record and a Class A State tournament semifinal appearance.
Pittsburg’s Chad Graham was named as the 2023 Coach of the Year. Graham helped lead the Lady Panthers to many successes this season, including a 20-14 record and Class B State tournament quarterfinal appearance.
Including Giaudrone, Kiowa had five players represented on the list, Stuart had six players, Pittsburg with five players, Crowder with three players, and Savanna with two.
Here is the complete list of 2023 slow-pitch All Conference honors:
MVP: Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa
Coach of the Year: Chad Graham, Pittsburg
Paige Igou, Kiowa
Reagan Dominic, Kiowa
Mollie Bain, Kiowa
Alison Wolfenbarger, Kiowa
Sophia Calistro, Savanna
Bryana Vanciel, Savanna
Jadyn Dalton, Stuart
Haili Igou, Stuart
Kaylee Ford, Stuart
Chloe Akin, Stuart
Reagan Wade, Stuart
Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Emma Lovett, Crowder
Hadley Smith, Crowder
Audry Jordan, Crowder
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg
Colby Burchfield, Pittsburg
Raina Meashintubby, Pittsburg
