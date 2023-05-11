Halle Giaudrone state

Kiowa’s Halle Giaudrone was named the Pitt 8 Conference’s 2023 Most Valuable Player for her efforts this spring.

The selections are in.

Coaches from around the Pitt 8 Conference conferred together Thursday as they selected members to 2023 slow-pitch softball All Conference honors.

Kiowa’s Halle Giaudrone was named as the conference’s Most Valuable Player. She held a .610 batting average, scored 79 RBIs, and 67 runs, including 27 homers. She and the Cowgirls powered their way to a 24-20 record and a Class A State tournament semifinal appearance.

Pittsburg’s Chad Graham was named as the 2023 Coach of the Year. Graham helped lead the Lady Panthers to many successes this season, including a 20-14 record and Class B State tournament quarterfinal appearance.

Including Giaudrone, Kiowa had five players represented on the list, Stuart had six players, Pittsburg with five players, Crowder with three players, and Savanna with two.

Here is the complete list of 2023 slow-pitch All Conference honors:

MVP: Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa

Coach of the Year: Chad Graham, Pittsburg

Paige Igou, Kiowa

Reagan Dominic, Kiowa

Mollie Bain, Kiowa

Alison Wolfenbarger, Kiowa

Sophia Calistro, Savanna

Bryana Vanciel, Savanna

Jadyn Dalton, Stuart

Haili Igou, Stuart

Kaylee Ford, Stuart

Chloe Akin, Stuart

Reagan Wade, Stuart

Geralyn Haney, Stuart

Emma Lovett, Crowder

Hadley Smith, Crowder

Audry Jordan, Crowder

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg

Colby Burchfield, Pittsburg

Raina Meashintubby, Pittsburg

