Pitt 8 Conference basketball coaches gathered this week and voted on the selections for All-Conference honors.

On the girls side, Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham was named the 2023 Pitt 8 MVP for her efforts, while Lady Panthers coach Jim Jenson was named Coach of the Year.

A spark in the Pittsburg powder keg, Graham and the Lady Panthers have vehemently defended their state title run from last season — jumping into a top-three ranking in Class B and a spot in the Class B State Tournament.

In addition to Graham, Pittsburg had three more players selected to all-conference honors, followed by Stuart with three selections, Kiowa with two selections, and Savanna and Canadian with one selection each.

On the boys side, Pittsburg’s Matthew Rice was named the 2023 Pitt 8 MVP, while Panthers coach Wes Wood was named Coach of the Year.

Rice is a veteran leader for the Panthers, with he and his fellow seniors leading Pittsburg to a Pitt 8 Tournament consolation championship, a district championship, and regional tournament appearance.

In addition to Rice, Pittsburg had two more players selected to all-conference honors, Savanna and Stuart with three selections each, Crowder with two selections, and Kiowa with one selection.

Here are the complete 2022-2023 Pitt 8 All-Conference boys and girls teams, as selected by the coaches:

GIRLS

MVP: Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Coach of the Year: Jim Jenson, Pittsburg

Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg

Haili Igou, Stuart

Haddie Lindley, Stuart

Sophia Calistro, Savanna

Maccie Bain, Kiowa

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Kaylee Ford, Stuart

Paige Igou, Kiowa

Paige Kinsey, Pittsburg

Emery Arnold, Canadian

BOYS

MVP: Matthew Rice, Pittsburg

Coach of the Year: Wes Wood, Pittsburg

Sevryn Mills, Crowder

Drevon Colbert, Stuart

Braxton Leflore, Savanna

Noah Foris, Kiowa

Kobe Wilson, Stuart

Parker Horton, Pittsburg

Gabe Clayton, Stuart

Wyatt Stillwell, Savanna

Cooper Allison, Crowder

Trae Garcia, Savanna

