The selections are in.
Pitt 8 Conference basketball coaches gathered this week and voted on the selections for All-Conference honors.
On the girls side, Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham was named the 2023 Pitt 8 MVP for her efforts, while Lady Panthers coach Jim Jenson was named Coach of the Year.
A spark in the Pittsburg powder keg, Graham and the Lady Panthers have vehemently defended their state title run from last season — jumping into a top-three ranking in Class B and a spot in the Class B State Tournament.
In addition to Graham, Pittsburg had three more players selected to all-conference honors, followed by Stuart with three selections, Kiowa with two selections, and Savanna and Canadian with one selection each.
On the boys side, Pittsburg’s Matthew Rice was named the 2023 Pitt 8 MVP, while Panthers coach Wes Wood was named Coach of the Year.
Rice is a veteran leader for the Panthers, with he and his fellow seniors leading Pittsburg to a Pitt 8 Tournament consolation championship, a district championship, and regional tournament appearance.
In addition to Rice, Pittsburg had two more players selected to all-conference honors, Savanna and Stuart with three selections each, Crowder with two selections, and Kiowa with one selection.
Here are the complete 2022-2023 Pitt 8 All-Conference boys and girls teams, as selected by the coaches:
GIRLS
MVP: Catyn Graham, Pittsburg
Coach of the Year: Jim Jenson, Pittsburg
Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg
Haili Igou, Stuart
Haddie Lindley, Stuart
Sophia Calistro, Savanna
Maccie Bain, Kiowa
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Kaylee Ford, Stuart
Paige Igou, Kiowa
Paige Kinsey, Pittsburg
Emery Arnold, Canadian
BOYS
MVP: Matthew Rice, Pittsburg
Coach of the Year: Wes Wood, Pittsburg
Sevryn Mills, Crowder
Drevon Colbert, Stuart
Braxton Leflore, Savanna
Noah Foris, Kiowa
Kobe Wilson, Stuart
Parker Horton, Pittsburg
Gabe Clayton, Stuart
Wyatt Stillwell, Savanna
Cooper Allison, Crowder
Trae Garcia, Savanna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.