The results are in.
Coaches from around the Pitt 8 Conference conferred together Thursday as they selected members to 2023 spring baseball All Conference honors.
Crowder’s Royce Florenzano was named as the conference’s Most Valuable Player. He held a .543 batting average, scored 52 RBIs and 48 runs, including 14 dingers.
His coach Casey Henry was named as the 2023 spring Coach of the Year. Henry and the Demons achieved many successes this season, including a fourth-consecutive Pitt 8 Tournament championship, a 22-7 record, and a Class B State tournament quarterfinal appearance.
Including Florenzano, Crowder had four players represented on the list, Kiowa and Stuart also had four players each, Haileyville, Canadian, Indianola with two each, and Savanna with one player.
Here is the complete list of 2023 Pitt 8 Conference All Conference honorees:
MVP: Royce Florenzano, Crowder
Coach: Casey Henry, Crowder
Twine Palmer, Kiowa
Trevor Chancellor, Crowder
Keaton Crenshaw, Stuart
Cooper Allison Crowder
Hunter Boatright, Kiowa
Austin Mayer, Stuart
Turner West, Haileyville
Shooter Boatright, Kiowa
Trenton Wimberly, Stuart
Logan Anderson, Crowder
Zach Luker, Stuart
Cody Scrivner, Kiowa
Ayden Woody, Haileyville
Gabe Hubbard, Canadian
Josh O’Dell, Indianola
T.J. Cook, Canadian
Noah Peterson, Indianola
Levi Franklin, Savanna
