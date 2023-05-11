Royce Florenzano Crowder

Crowder’s Royce Florenzano was named the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference’s spring baseball MVP for his efforts this season.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The results are in.

Coaches from around the Pitt 8 Conference conferred together Thursday as they selected members to 2023 spring baseball All Conference honors.

Crowder’s Royce Florenzano was named as the conference’s Most Valuable Player. He held a .543 batting average, scored 52 RBIs and 48 runs, including 14 dingers.

His coach Casey Henry was named as the 2023 spring Coach of the Year. Henry and the Demons achieved many successes this season, including a fourth-consecutive Pitt 8 Tournament championship, a 22-7 record, and a Class B State tournament quarterfinal appearance.

Including Florenzano, Crowder had four players represented on the list, Kiowa and Stuart also had four players each, Haileyville, Canadian, Indianola with two each, and Savanna with one player.

Here is the complete list of 2023 Pitt 8 Conference All Conference honorees:

MVP: Royce Florenzano, Crowder

Coach: Casey Henry, Crowder

Twine Palmer, Kiowa

Trevor Chancellor, Crowder

Keaton Crenshaw, Stuart

Cooper Allison Crowder

Hunter Boatright, Kiowa

Austin Mayer, Stuart

Turner West, Haileyville

Shooter Boatright, Kiowa

Trenton Wimberly, Stuart

Logan Anderson, Crowder

Zach Luker, Stuart

Cody Scrivner, Kiowa

Ayden Woody, Haileyville

Gabe Hubbard, Canadian

Josh O’Dell, Indianola

T.J. Cook, Canadian

Noah Peterson, Indianola

Levi Franklin, Savanna

