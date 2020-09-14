Check out these photos from a recent McAlester seventh grade football game.
Share your favorite photos with us in a direct message on social media or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
McAlester Jr Buffs 7th & 8th Coaches
Justin Mullins, Brett Lalli, David Gray, Troy Meadows, Delante Redway, Cameron Fields
7th Grade Players
#2 Jordan Clark
#3 Kacin Washington
#4 Gavin Brumley
#5 Kash Tidwell
#6 Cleveland Williamson
#8 James Barr Jr.
#9 Wilson Allford
#10 Davatrae McKendrick
#11 Jake Sherer
#12 Jackson Heathcock
#14 Jhett Jenson
#22 Seth Gilliam
#23 Parker Dusenberry
#24 Jake Monroe
#25 Redus Bowman
#32 Nylan Baksh
#33 Greysen Taylor
#34 Dominick Verdader
#52 Creede Tribbey
#54 Kameron Fisk
#55 Kacin Keck
#56 Gunner Pickett
#60 Cordon Edwards
#64 Kenneth Martinez
#65 Alex Monroe
#66 Crawford Hester
#68 Roy Conner
#72 Cole Leybas
#73 Bryson Gasowski
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.