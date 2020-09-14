Check out these photos from a recent McAlester seventh grade football game.

McAlester Jr Buffs 7th & 8th Coaches

Justin Mullins, Brett Lalli, David Gray, Troy Meadows, Delante Redway, Cameron Fields

7th Grade Players

#2 Jordan Clark

#3 Kacin Washington

#4 Gavin Brumley

#5 Kash Tidwell

#6 Cleveland Williamson

#8 James Barr Jr.

#9 Wilson Allford

#10 Davatrae McKendrick

#11 Jake Sherer

#12 Jackson Heathcock

#14 Jhett Jenson

#22 Seth Gilliam

#23 Parker Dusenberry

#24 Jake Monroe

#25 Redus Bowman

#32 Nylan Baksh

#33 Greysen Taylor

#34 Dominick Verdader

#52 Creede Tribbey

#54 Kameron Fisk

#55 Kacin Keck

#56 Gunner Pickett

#60 Cordon Edwards

#64 Kenneth Martinez

#65 Alex Monroe

#66 Crawford Hester

#68 Roy Conner

#72 Cole Leybas

#73 Bryson Gasowski

