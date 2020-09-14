Check out these photos from a recent McAlester eighth grade football game.

Share your favorite photos with us in a direct message on social media or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.

McAlester Jr Buffs 7th & 8th Coaches

Justin Mullins, Brett Lalli, David Gray, Troy Meadows, Delante Redway, Cameron Fields

8th Grade Players

#5 Brayden Bumphus

#7 Kamden Hutchison

#8 Carter Johnson

#9 Zane Owens

#11 Drayton Pouncil

#12 Jordyn Dugger

#13 Carlos Pajaro

#22 Eddiberto Piedra

#32 Stephen Gragg

#50 Caleb Nylin

#52 Sean Lenardo

#54 Mack Manning

#58 Andrew Gray

#70 Shawn Perkins

#72 Chase McElhany

#73 Brett Royston

#74 Landon Pingleton

#75 Jaydden Holeman

