The Panthers are heading back to the diamond.
Pittsburg will be back to baseball this fall as they take on the competition in its 2023 fall baseball schedule.
The Panthers will open the season on Aug. 15 as they travel to take on Haileyville. They’ll spend the next two games out on the road as well, facing off against Bokoshe and Whitesboro.
The first home game for the Panthers will take place on Aug. 24 when they host fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Crowder.
At the start of September, the Panthers will host a double header at Pittsburg with a pair of games against Kinta on Sept. 1.
Pittsburg will see three-way action on Sept. 11 as the Panthers travel to Wapanucka, where they will also be joined by Milburn.
The final home game of the season will take place on Sept. 14 against another fellow Pitt 8 Conference member in the form of Haileyville. The Panthers will then round out their regular season schedule Sept. 18 on the road as they face Pitt 8 member Indianola.
Here is the complete 2023 Pittsburg fall baseball schedule:
Aug. 15 at Haileyville, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Bokoshe, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Crowder, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Milburn, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Kinta (double header), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Bokoshe, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Wapanucka with Milburn, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Haileyville, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Indianola, 5:30 p.m.
Districts
