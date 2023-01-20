The Panthers found a rhythm and blasted out of the gate.
Pittsburg and Haileyville squared off in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation semifinals on Friday at Stuart, where the Panthers used a scoring surge early to take a 57-48 win and advance to the consolation championship.
Garrett Wood and Parker Horton scored the first five points for the Panthers, but Haileyville’s Dylan Parks answered with a bucket of his own to put the Warriors on the board.
Haileyville later got points from Nathan Champion and Parks, but Pittsburg responded with a 10-3 run thanks to shots from Wood, Matthew Rice, and Horton on the way to a 20-8 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarters, the Panthers rattled off a 6-0 run that would be ended by a triple from Parks for the Warriors. But Pittsburg found another offensive rhythm, using points from Wood, Rice, and Horton for a 9-2 run and securing a 39-13 lead at the break.
On the other side of halftime, the Warriors hit an offensive rhythm of their own — but that’d be answered by the Panthers as Pittsburg took a 55-26 lead after three quarters.
Both teams fought to the end, but it’d be Pittsburg securing the win and advancing to the Saturday slate.
Rice led the way for the Panthers with 24 points, followed by Wood with 16 points, Horton with 10 points, Josh Nix with five points, and Landon Patterson with two points.
Parks led the Warriors with 28 points, followed by Champion with 11 points, Cameron Sensibaugh with five points, and Alex Richards and Max Comstock with two points each.
Pittsburg moves into the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where the Panthers will battle against Canadian.
CANADIAN 54, INDIANOLA 40
The Cougars kept chipping away.
Indianola and Canadian battled during the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation semifinals on Friday at Stuart, where the Cougars come from behind to take a 54-40 win and advance to the consolation championship.
T.J. cook broke the ice for the Cougars to open the game, but Indianola hit three consecutive triples from Josh O’Dell and a driving score from Jalen Eddington to push the Warriors out in front.
But Canadian answered, rattling off a 6-0 run with buckets from Cook and Camden Harris on the way to a 13-10 Indianola lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Cook scored the first bucket once again. But Jackson Santine got a steal and score, followed by free throws from O’Dell to help extend the Warrior lead.
The Cougars worked at chipping away at the deficit, but buckets from Eddington and Devon Marshall put Indianola up 23-16 at the half.
The Warriors nabbed four quick points to start the third quarter, and rode the momentum to an eight-point lead. But Canadian answered after a timeout, using a 12-2 run to lead 32-30 after three periods.
Indianola came out hot to begin the fourth, getting back-to-back jumpers from Marshall to pull back into the two-point lead.
That set off a back-and-forth between the two teams, staying neck-and-neck with each other as the seconds ticked away. A timeout was called with just 2:26 remaining, and Canadian leading 43-38.
The Cougars set off on a rhythm, scoring an 11-2 run in the game’s final minutes to seal away the win.
Cook led the way for the Cougars with 21 points, followed by Harris with 13 points, Kaden Elza with seven points, Macen Cano with six points, Bobby Dawson with five points, and Hubbard with two points.
O'Dell led the Warriors with 15 points, Eddington with nine points, Marshall with seven points, Santine with five points, and Ford Peterson and Hayden Knapp with two points each.
Canadian advances to the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowder, facing the winner between Haileyville and Pittsburg.
