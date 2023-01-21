The Panthers hit a rhythm early, and didn't look back.
Pittsburg faced off against Canadian in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation finals on Saturday at Crowder, where the Panthers used an explosive first half on the way to a 79-47 win.
Parker Horton put the Panthers on the board first, with Garrett Wood following that up with a triple. Macen Cano answered for the Cougars with a three of his own, with Camden Harris later adding a bucket of his own.
But the Panthers kept pushing, and rattled off a scoring run that featured points from Horton, Matthew Rice, and Landon Patterson on the way to a 27-13 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Cougars responded with a scoring run of their own thanks to buckets from Gabe Hubbard and T.J. Cook. But Pittsburg kept applying pressure, answering Canadian’s scores with points of their own to take a 40-23 lead at the half.
On the other side, the Panthers found their offensive momentum once again. They exploded out to a 27-16 run against the Cougars to take a 67-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams battled to the end, but it'd be the Panthers sealing away the consolation championship win.
Rice led the way for Pittsburg with 38 points, Wood with 17 points, Horton with 10 points, Patterson with six points, Josh Nix with five points, and Jax Johnson with three points.
Cook led Canadian with 22 points, followed by Harris with 12 points, Hubbard with eight points, and Cano with five points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.