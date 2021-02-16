The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced that it is pushing back postseason play in multiple sports scheduled for the latter half of the week due to the threat of winter weather.
The OSSAA announced the move on Tuesday via social media, with posts addressing the rescheduling of the upcoming action for Class B-4A postseason basketball and Class 3-6A wrestling regional tournaments.
"All decisions were made with the health and safety of everyone involved in the contests in mind," OSSAA said in an online statement.
The Class A-B regional basketball tournaments were originally scheduled to be held Thursday-Saturday. But now, they will be played on a Saturday-Monday-Tuesday (Feb. 20, 22, and 23) schedule with the same locations and tipoff times.
The Class 2-4A district basketball tournaments were originally scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday. Instead, the games will be played early next week on Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 22-23) with the same locations and tipoff times.
The 3-6A wrestling regional tournaments were already on a delayed schedule, after last week’s ice storm forced a postponement to this week. With the new updates, wrestling action will now be held on Saturday and Monday (Feb. 20, 22).
The National Weather Service has predicted yet another round of winter storm weather for Oklahoma and its neighboring states. The NWS has reported widespread snow accumulations of 3-8 inches from the first storm, and expect another 6-8 inches with the upcoming bout of winter weather.
The OSSAA plans to have updated brackets available on its website later Tuesday afternoon.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
