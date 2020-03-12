UPDATE: The OSSAA is scheduled to hold a 12:30 p.m. press conference. This story will be updated.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has issued policies and procedures for both spectators and teams on Thursday ahead of the start of the Class 2-6A state tournaments.
According to the OSSAA, same session tickets will be honored at any tournament site. Fans are prohibited from forming pep lines on the playing floor at all times.
They have also issued a limit on cheerleaders and pom squad members to 16 uniformed members, and student body groups will not be allowed to sit behind the opposing teams’ bench.
There will also be a minimum warm-up time of 15 minutes for all games.
The OSSAA have also banned any distraction devices, such as noise makers, confetti, banners, emblems, placards, signs, thundersticks, balloons, laser lights, fatheads, or any other possible distractions.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.