The postseason is on the way.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A-B baseball, with local teams learning of their opponents and destinations.
In Class B, three local teams will host.
Kiowa will see Coleman/Victory Life and Graham-Dustin come to town, while Crowder hosts Braggs and Midway. Stuart will also host, with Schulter and Wilson (Henryetta) rounding out the field.
Two more locals will join each other at the same district, as Haileyville and Pittsburg will travel to Caney.
In Class A, two local teams will travel for district play.
Quinton will face off on the road at Tushka, while Indianola will join Porum at Porter.
Districts will be double-elimination tournaments to be completed by April 22, with the winner advancing to regional tournament play the following week. Regional assignments will be released by the OSSAA on Monday, April 24, with the double-elimination tournaments set for April 27-29 — with the regional winners advancing to their respective state tournaments.
Here are the complete Class 4A-B district assignments with local teams. First team listed will be host school:
CLASS B
1 Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Bray-Doyle
2 Roff, Springer
3 Tupelo, Milburn
4 Calumet, Geary
5 Moss, Butner
6 Boswell, Soper, Stringtown
7 Granite, Mt. View-Gotebo, Tipton
8 Caney, Haileyville, Pittsburg
9 Vici, Buffalo, Forgan
10 Leedey, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone
11 Kiowa, Coleman/Victory Life, Graham-Dustin
12 Buffalo Valley, Bokoshe, McCurtain
13 Crowder, Braggs, Midway
14 Mulhall-Orlando, Olive, Paden
15 Stuart, Schulter, Wilson (Henryetta)
16 Glencoe, Mason, Shidler
17 Cameron, LeFlore, Oaks Mission
18 New Lima, Bowlegs, Varnum
19 Big Pasture, Grandfield, Temple
20 Sentinel, Corn Bible, Sweetwater
21 Asher, Maud, Ryan
22 Smithville, Kinta, Whitesboro
23 Lookeba-Sickles, Dover, Verden
24 Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford, Oilton
25 Earlsboro, Alex, Maysville
26 Hammon, Beaver, Waynoka
27 Mill Creek, Thackerville, Turner
28 Copan, Bluejacket, South Coffeyville, Welch
29 Battiest, Achille, Ft. Towson
30 Duke, Arnett, Erick
31 Lomega, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo, Timberlake
32 Sasakwa, Calvin, Wapanucka
CLASS A
1 Canute, Cordell
2 Rattan, Arkoma
3 Dewar, Davenport Liberty
4 Sterling, Ninnekah
5 Tushka, Quinton
6 Wright City, Bennington
7 Hollis, Geronimo, Snyder
8 Laverne, Boise City/Felt, Turpin
9 Red Oak, Keota, Wetumka
10 Ripley, Drumright, Summit Christian
11 Shattuck, Cheyenne/Reydon, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply
12 Caddo, Clayton/Moyers, Rock Creek
13 Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Carney/Agra, Depew
14 Hydro-Eakly, Okeene, Ringwood
15 Porter Consolidated, Indianola, Porum
16 Navajo, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado, Carnegie
17 Arapaho-Butler, Burns Flat-Dill City, Thomas-Fay-Custer
18 Union City, Central High, Southwest Covenant
19 Velma-Alma, Empire, Wayne
20 Drummond, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter
21 Gore, Gans, Webbers Falls
22 Okarche, Coyle, Wellston
23 Barnsdall, Okay, Regent Prep
24 Allen, Konawa, Weleetka
25 Woodland, Foyil, Prue
26 Binger-Oney, Riverside, Rush Springs
27 Stonewall, Strother, Vanoss
28 Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Hominy
29 Mooreland, Cherokee, Seiling
30 Boone-Apache, Cyril, Fletcher
31 Frontier, Garber, Yale
32 Waurika, Ringling, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.