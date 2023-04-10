Crowder Pitt 8 baseball

Local teams learned their postseason destinations as the OSSAA released district assignments for Class A-B teams.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The postseason is on the way.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its district assignments for Class A-B baseball, with local teams learning of their opponents and destinations.

In Class B, three local teams will host.

Kiowa will see Coleman/Victory Life and Graham-Dustin come to town, while Crowder hosts Braggs and Midway. Stuart will also host, with Schulter and Wilson (Henryetta) rounding out the field.

Two more locals will join each other at the same district, as Haileyville and Pittsburg will travel to Caney.

In Class A, two local teams will travel for district play.

Quinton will face off on the road at Tushka, while Indianola will join Porum at Porter.

Districts will be double-elimination tournaments to be completed by April 22, with the winner advancing to regional tournament play the following week. Regional assignments will be released by the OSSAA on Monday, April 24, with the double-elimination tournaments set for April 27-29 — with the regional winners advancing to their respective state tournaments.

Here are the complete Class 4A-B district assignments with local teams. First team listed will be host school:

CLASS B

1 Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Bray-Doyle

2 Roff, Springer

3 Tupelo, Milburn

4 Calumet, Geary

5 Moss, Butner

6 Boswell, Soper, Stringtown

7 Granite, Mt. View-Gotebo, Tipton

8 Caney, Haileyville, Pittsburg

9 Vici, Buffalo, Forgan

10 Leedey, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone

11 Kiowa, Coleman/Victory Life, Graham-Dustin

12 Buffalo Valley, Bokoshe, McCurtain

13 Crowder, Braggs, Midway

14 Mulhall-Orlando, Olive, Paden

15 Stuart, Schulter, Wilson (Henryetta)

16 Glencoe, Mason, Shidler

17 Cameron, LeFlore, Oaks Mission

18 New Lima, Bowlegs, Varnum

19 Big Pasture, Grandfield, Temple

20 Sentinel, Corn Bible, Sweetwater

21 Asher, Maud, Ryan

22 Smithville, Kinta, Whitesboro

23 Lookeba-Sickles, Dover, Verden

24 Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford, Oilton

25 Earlsboro, Alex, Maysville

26 Hammon, Beaver, Waynoka

27 Mill Creek, Thackerville, Turner

28 Copan, Bluejacket, South Coffeyville, Welch

29 Battiest, Achille, Ft. Towson

30 Duke, Arnett, Erick

31 Lomega, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo, Timberlake

32 Sasakwa, Calvin, Wapanucka

CLASS A

1 Canute, Cordell

2 Rattan, Arkoma

3 Dewar, Davenport Liberty

4 Sterling, Ninnekah

5 Tushka, Quinton

6 Wright City, Bennington

7 Hollis, Geronimo, Snyder

8 Laverne, Boise City/Felt, Turpin

9 Red Oak, Keota, Wetumka

10 Ripley, Drumright, Summit Christian

11 Shattuck, Cheyenne/Reydon, Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply

12 Caddo, Clayton/Moyers, Rock Creek

13 Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Carney/Agra, Depew

14 Hydro-Eakly, Okeene, Ringwood

15 Porter Consolidated, Indianola, Porum

16 Navajo, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado, Carnegie

17 Arapaho-Butler, Burns Flat-Dill City, Thomas-Fay-Custer

18 Union City, Central High, Southwest Covenant

19 Velma-Alma, Empire, Wayne

20 Drummond, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter

21 Gore, Gans, Webbers Falls

22 Okarche, Coyle, Wellston

23 Barnsdall, Okay, Regent Prep

24 Allen, Konawa, Weleetka

25 Woodland, Foyil, Prue

26 Binger-Oney, Riverside, Rush Springs

27 Stonewall, Strother, Vanoss

28 Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Hominy

29 Mooreland, Cherokee, Seiling

30 Boone-Apache, Cyril, Fletcher

31 Frontier, Garber, Yale

32 Waurika, Ringling, Wilson

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you