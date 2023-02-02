The brackets are set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the complete Class A-B district playoff brackets on Thursday, giving local teams their official path through the postseason.
On the girls side, Crowder and Quinton will face off in the opening round of Class A Area III, while Indianola will face Gans in the first round.
In Class B, Kiowa will open with Milburn, while Pittsburg will face Soper. Both local schools are also host sites.
Haileyville will battle against Eagletown in the first round, while Stuart — also a host site — will face Hanna.
On the boys side, Crowder and Quinton will face off in the first round of Class A Area III, with Indianola squaring off with Gans.
In Class B, Kiowa and Pittsburg will host Moyers and Soper, respectively, in the first game of the playoffs.
Haileyville will face down Eagletown at Buffalo Valley to open the postseason, while Stuart will host and await the winner between Hanna vs. McCurtain.
The OSSAA Class A-B district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 9-11, with both the district winner and runner-up advancing into regional tournament play on Feb. 16-18.
Here are the complete district brackets for local Class A-B schools:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
G1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Allen vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
G1: Gans vs. Indianola, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Red Oak vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 9
G1: Moyers vs. Tupelo, 6 p.m.
G2: Milburn vs. Kiowa, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 9
G1: Pittsburg vs. Soper, 6 p.m.
G2: Ft. Towson vs. Wapanucka, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 9
G1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 9
G1: Stuart vs. Hanna, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: McCurtain vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
B1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Allen vs. Winner B1, 7:30& p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
B1: Gans vs. Indianola, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Red Oak vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 10
B1: Moyers vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m.
B2: Milburn vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 10
B1: Pittsburg vs. Soper, 6 p.m.
B2: Wapanucka vs. Ft. Towson, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 10
B1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 10
B1: Hanna vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Stuart vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.