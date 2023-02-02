Catyn Graham Pittsburg

Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham sizes up the Stuart defense as she’s guarded by Joey Steele during the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

 Derek Hatridge | Staff photos

The brackets are set.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the complete Class A-B district playoff brackets on Thursday, giving local teams their official path through the postseason.

On the girls side, Crowder and Quinton will face off in the opening round of Class A Area III, while Indianola will face Gans in the first round.

In Class B, Kiowa will open with Milburn, while Pittsburg will face Soper. Both local schools are also host sites.

Haileyville will battle against Eagletown in the first round, while Stuart — also a host site — will face Hanna.

On the boys side, Crowder and Quinton will face off in the first round of Class A Area III, with Indianola squaring off with Gans.

In Class B, Kiowa and Pittsburg will host Moyers and Soper, respectively, in the first game of the playoffs.

Haileyville will face down Eagletown at Buffalo Valley to open the postseason, while Stuart will host and await the winner between Hanna vs. McCurtain.

The OSSAA Class A-B district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 9-11, with both the district winner and runner-up advancing into regional tournament play on Feb. 16-18.

Here are the complete district brackets for local Class A-B schools:

GIRLS

CLASS A

AREA III

DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN

Feb. 10

G1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

G2: Allen vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK

Feb. 10

G1: Gans vs. Indianola, 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

G2: Red Oak vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

CLASS B

AREA III

DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA

Feb. 9

G1: Moyers vs. Tupelo, 6 p.m.

G2: Milburn vs. Kiowa, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG

Feb. 9

G1: Pittsburg vs. Soper, 6 p.m.

G2: Ft. Towson vs. Wapanucka, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY

Feb. 9

G1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

AREA IV

DISTRICT 8 AT STUART

Feb. 9

G1: Stuart vs. Hanna, 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

G2: McCurtain vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

BOYS

CLASS A

AREA III

DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN

Feb. 10

B1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

B2: Allen vs. Winner B1, 7:30& p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK

Feb. 10

B1: Gans vs. Indianola, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

B2: Red Oak vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

CLASS B

AREA III

DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA

Feb. 10

B1: Moyers vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m.

B2: Milburn vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG

Feb. 10

B1: Pittsburg vs. Soper, 6 p.m.

B2: Wapanucka vs. Ft. Towson, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY

Feb. 10

B1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

B2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

AREA IV

DISTRICT 8 AT STUART

Feb. 10

B1: Hanna vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.

Feb. 11

B2: Stuart vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you