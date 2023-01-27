The playoffs are on the way.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the district assignments and playoff host sites for Class A and B boys and girls teams on Friday, with many local teams learning where their postseason journeys will begin.
In Class A, Area III will see Crowder and Quinton both head to Allen for district tournament play. Quinton was also chosen as a regional site.
Indianola will join Gans at Red Oak, and will also be the regional main site — with Wilburton being the area site.
In Class B, Area III will see Kiowa host a four-team district featuring Ft. Towson, Moyers, and Tupelo. Pittsburg will also host a four-team district with Milburn, Soper, and Wapanucka.
Meanwhile, Haileyville will join Eagletown at Buffalo Valley.
Roff and Buffalo Valley will be the main regional sites, while Ada will host the Area III tournament.
In Area IV, Stuart will host a three-team regional featuring Hanna and McCurtain. Stringtown will be thre regional main site, while Henryetta will be the Area IV tournament site.
The OSSAA Class A-B basketball playoffs are scheduled to tip off Feb. 9-11. Official brackets for the postseason will be released no later than Feb. 2.
